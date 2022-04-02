The Drama Factory to Stage MAD ABOUT THE BOYS

The drama factor is set to present the cabaret performance by Daniel Anderson, Mad About the Boys. Anderson is accompanied by Germaine Gamiet. The show runs for 60 minutes.

MAD ABOUT THE BOYS is an ode to the lives of 20th century entertainment giants Ivor Novello, Noël Coward and Cole Porter. Think of a certain suave, urban style that reigned in theatre and the movies during the '20s and '30s. Think of cigarettes, smoking jackets and cocktails. Think of cynical epigrams, and sexy, witty, world-weary songs. Think of Cole Porter, Noël Coward and Ivor Novello - they virtually invented this style.

Starring Daniel Anderson, accompanied by Germainne Gamiet, this witty cabaret entails a series of vignettes round each of the Boys and, of course, the songs that made them immortal.

"It is the perfect mix of musical performance and storytelling, and Anderson glides seamlessly between the two modes of entertainment." Madeleine Chaput - Daily Dispatch16 Jul 2021

The schedule is as follows:

Date and Time Standard Concession Wed 6th Apr 3pm R140.00 R130.00 Wed 6th Apr 7:30pm R140.00 R130.00 Thu 7th Apr 7:30pm R140.00 R130.00 Fri 8th Apr 7:30pm R140.00 R130.00 Sat 9th Apr 3pm R140.00 R130.00 Sat 9th Apr 7:30pm R140.00 R130.00 Sun 10th Apr 5pm R140.00 R130.00

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/wela202205. The Drama Factory is located at 10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park, Strand, Western Cape, South Africa.

Tel: 073 215 2290