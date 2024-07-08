The Cape Town G & S Society Performs THE YEOMEN OF THE GUARD in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cape Town G & S Society will present ‘The Yeomen of the Guard’, a Gilbert and Sullivan Opera. Performances run from Saturday 10th August to Saturday 17th August 2024 at Artscape Opera House.

“Yeomen” is set in the Tower of London in the 16th Century. It is G & S’s most dramatic opera which has a believable story line with well-drawn characters. It has been described by the BBC as “A fast-paced caper with forbidden romances, fantastical plots and unrequited love unfolds, with some surprising twists at the end”

The Yeomen of the Guard, first opened on October 3, 1888, at the Savoy Theatre in hr UK and was so well received it ran for a remarkable 423 performances.

Intrigue, comedy and a “tragic” ending make up the dramatic plot.

This opera contains Sullivan’s most profound and beautiful music. Being in English, it is easy to understand the story-line. A very fine example of English Romantic Opera.

Ticket prices range from R225-R295, with special pricing available for seniors.

