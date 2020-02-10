TOXIC MASCULINITY Announced at The Drama Factory

Set on a pavilion after school, sneaky swigs of whiskey along with banter, jokes and smokes is routine for these six high school boys, but today, routine turns strange as their arch nemesis, 'Jeremy', stirs up trouble.

Written and directed by Winston Gelderbloem, this one-act play asks the question: 'Are boys really just being boys, or is there something else going on?'. Furthermore, it explores the effect and extent to which masculinity impacts young men in a contemporary world.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za . The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/GEL2020.





