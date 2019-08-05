THIS AGAIN? Comes to Alexander Upstairs

On the spot. In the spot. What a mess. It's a mess. Letterlik. Shit show. Thank you for having us. If I fall, I'm gonna moer you. Fringe. Fake news. Cut off. Shut down. White monopoly capital. We live here. Bottom of the barrel. That's offensive. That's a whole bunch. Problematic. You can't say that. You're a problem. Woke. Poke. Cloke. It's my superior brain. You can't say that. Trash. Exit that way. Emergency exit. Immersion. Are we starting this again. This is our blurb.

Workshop theatre with an absurdist touch, This Again? throws Identity on the floor, turns it on its head and questions what we 'know' we are.

Won the Award for Best Text at the first ever Premiere Festival at the University of Stellenbosch.

Tickets are R90 / R90 Date and Time

Thu 22nd Aug 7pm

Fri 23rd Aug 7pm

Sat 24th Aug 7pm

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at Alexander Upstairs by visiting shows.alexanderbar.co.za or reserve your ticket without paying (but miss out on the discount). The direct booking page for this particular show is alexanderbar.co.za/show/This_Again. You can also purchase tickets in person at the bar anytime during our regular opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays 5pm to late, closed Sundays and some public holidays. For telephone inquiries: 021.300.1652.





