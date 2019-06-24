THE WOMAN IN BLACK Comes to The Masque

More than three decades after its debut in the West End (making it the second longest running play of all time), the haunting tale of The Woman in Black returns to Cape Town in a spine-chilling reimagining by director David Wilke.

Susan Hill's acclaimed ghost story comes dramatically alive in Stephen Mallatratt's ingenious stage adaptation. Now entering its 32nd year in the West End, the gripping production is a brilliantly successful study in atmosphere, illusion and controlled horror.

A lawyer (Masque Theatre regular, Nigel Stevenson), obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black, engages a sceptical young actor (UCT film alumni, Landon McClure) to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It all begins innocently enough, but then, as they reach further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds.

Presented by CDS, this blood curling production is certainly not for the faint hearted. The Daily Express says that "it tightens its grip on the spectator like a medieval instrument of torture," while the Daily Mail calls it "a truly nerve-shredding experience."

The show is presented for a very limited run, so do not miss the opportunity to see this unique treat of theatre.

The production runs at The Masque Theatre from 28 June to 6 July 2019. Tickets are available at Computicket or at The Masque Theatre box office on 021 788 1898. Tickets are R 100.00 for adults, and R 90.00 for grouping bookings over 10, pensioners and students.





