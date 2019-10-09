THE MP'S NEW SUIT Comes to the Artscape Arena

South Africa has an exciting new musical on the way and audiences have the chance to be part of it.

A showcase reading of THE MP'S NEW SUIT will be presented at the Artscape Arena on Sunday 27 October starting at 18h00.

The reading is directed by industry legend Roy Sargeant with musical direction by acclaimed music director José Dias. THE MP'S NEW SUIT introduces the team of composer Attie Esterhuizen and lyricist/ book writer, Télan Hamer to South African audiences.

The duo is also currently working on a new musical with John van de Ruit, the bestselling author of SPUD.

'The MP's New Suit is a comedic take on contemporary South African politics, full of good laughs and delightful music,' says Sargeant. 'Télan has a sharp satirical eye and an impressive ear for the range of lyrics he writes. Attie has created music for the songs which can be instantly absorbed by listeners and is the kind of music which can be happily whistled as one leaves the theatre. I am delighted to be working with this powerhouse team of talent, who are rising new stars in the musical theatre field.

'We are so looking forward to sharing this showcase reading, taking the musical from page to stage and obtaining feedback from the audience," says Sargeant.

The cast for the reading is Chris Gxalaba (Nkululeko, The Suitcase), Mvelisi Mvandaba (Spud 3: Learning to Fly, Forced Love), Sanda Shandu (King Kong, Orpheus in Africa), Zolina Ngejane (The Lion King, African Angels), Busisiwe Ngejane (Tsotsi the Musical, Tiger Bay the Musical), Tailyn Ramsamy (Macbeth, Richard III) and Conroy Scott (Calling Me Home, Don Pasquale).

Set in South Africa today, THE MP'S NEW SUIT is a modern-day adaptation of the much beloved Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, The Emperor's New Clothes. The musical tells the tale of a self-absorbed minister who has an acute obsession with clothing and his appearance. In his office we meet his wives, Ayize and Ayanda, who sympathise with him only for his money, and his secretary, Clever, who seems to be in it for the greater good.

After MP discovers that he has not made front page news with his latest media appearance, outraged, and pinning it down to the state of his attire, MP decides to put out a tender to design the most fabulous suit ever made, for him to wear at his upcoming press conference where he will announce that he will be running for president. Enter the seemingly humble but sly and cunning clothiers, The Brothers Bullsheeta.

Attie Esterhuizen is a composer of musicals and classical music, having composed most of his work abroad in Paris and New York. Télan Hamer is a South African born lyricist and writer who has been working with Esterhuizen since 2016. Hamer's work has been recognised by Tony Award winning lyricist, Glenn Slater (Sister Act, Gallavant, Tangled, School of Rock) as well as his composer, Alan Menken.

The showcase reading of THE MP'S NEW SUIT takes place on Sunday 27 October at 18h00. To enter the draw to win tickets to be part of this exciting first, email thempsnewsuit@gmail.com with your name, surname, cell and contact details.





