THE MOTHER OF ALL EATING Comes to The Drama Factory

Featured on the Main Stage of the curated National Arts Festival this is a must see!

Who are "the men that eat" and what accounts for their rapacious appetites that are never satisfied? The Ultimate price is paid for corruption but who will foot the bill?



Mother of All Eating is a satire by Zakes Mda. The play explores the debilitating culture of corruption and greed known as 'eating'. The culture has become synonymous with corrupt state officials who enrich themselves by abusing government funds. Set in Lesotho the 1992, the play exposes the catastrophic effects of greed and the tragic effects that accompany unchecked corruption. With crafty direction by Chris Weare this pair of actors become a parade of rogues. This tragicomedy bites close to the bone in this sharp, witty and superbly performed piece.

Performed by the brilliant Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Luntu Mazisa.

Photo credit: Mark Wessels

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi - An actor who has trained both locally and internationally, Mkhwanazi is a respected and admired performer, writer, composer, choreographer and theatre-maker. He is known for the many theatre performances and educational programmes that he has devised. A Fleur du Cap Theatre Award nominee for his performances in CATTLE DRIVE and A MAN AND A DOG, his extensive list of credits also includes UNDERMINED, THE INCREDIBLE JOURNEY, MY LOW-FAT ALMOST ITALIAN WEDDING, MAMA TEMBU'S WEDDING, SUBJECT TO CITIZEN, THE DIARIES OF DIESEL DU TOIT, NGUNI: THE LOVE STORY, ORFEUS, THE BIRD, NOW NOW and CRY, THE BELOVED COUNTRY.

Mkhwanazi has toured the SADC regions, as well as the United States of America, England, Europe and Asia, performing and facilitating theatre workshops. He has helped build four theatres and worked with many of South Africa's premier theatre companies, including Theatre for Africa, FTH:K, Third World Bunfight and Artscape. He is a founder member of Sakhile Theatre Company and served as Roy Sergeant's joint artistic director for Siyasanga Cape Town Theatre.

Luntu Masiza - the winner of the the prestigious Fleur Du Cup award (2018). In April 2018, Luntu won another award in Czech Republic, the Setkani/Encounter Theatre Director's Special Award for his performance in The Island, directed by Chris Weare . Only five awards were made at this festival in which 12 highly reputable international schools participated: actor [SA] actress [Israel], scenographer [Czech Republic], costume design [Germany] and new writing [Scotland]. The award was given to Luntu for his personal acting statement and significant ethic insight into totalitarian tendencies and racism within the society in broader context expressed in the synergy with his acting partner and fellow AFDA alumni Siya Mayola. The Island was recently staged at the National Arts Festival, Luntu Masiza and Siya Mayola have recently won the Standard Bank Ovation Awards, an award given for outstanding work presented on The Fringe at the festival.While in the UK, Luntu Masiza was involved in training programs such as the Director's course at the Young Vic Theatre, The Soho Theatre Writers Lab and a training programme run by BBC with Mamma Youth. He also had the opportunity to showcase two of his 15 minutes plays, Status 319 and Ubudoda which were performed in West End London. Ubudoda, written, directed and starring Masiza, was redeveloped as a full-length play and featured in Baxter's Zabalaza Festival 2016 where it won. Recent roles 'Christian' in Ruined by Lynn Nottage, directed by Lara Bye (3rd year AFDA production), 'Skuwit' in Horn of Sorrow directed by Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi (2nd Year AFDA production), 'Luthando' in Ubudoda directed by Luntu Masiza & Chris Weare (Cape Town Fringe Festival), 'The Porter' in Macbeth directed by William Straford (Dudley College) and 'Paris' in Romeo and Juliet directed by Vicky Roberts & Pamelia Williams (1st Chance Youth Theatre at the Birmingham Rep).

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za

The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/mother19





