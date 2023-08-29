THE MOON LOOKS DELICIOUS FROM HERE Announced At The Drama Factory

The Moon Looks Delicious From Here explores how heritage and identify are formed in a first generation citizen.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

The Moon Looks Delicious From Here has been announced at THE DRAMA FACTORY, written and performed by Aldo Brincat and Directed by Sjaka Septembir.

The touching human drama of an immigrant family to South Africa, set against the final years of apartheid, The Moon Looks Delicious From Here explores how heritage and identify are formed in a first generation citizen. 

Through the mediums of physical theatre, mime and characterisation, The Moon Looks Delicious From Here, is a 70 minute, one-man theatre show which explores immigrant family dynamics and how they shape identity and heritage in a first-generation citizen. Brincat is that first generation citizen, with a complex heritage. Born in the mid 1960's Brincat and his family find their maturing years are set against the backdrop of a country in the convulsions of political upheaval. The drama is driven by a loving father and son - each from different eras and motherlands. Here Brincat plays an array of characters in and around this fragile young nuclear family; some foreign, some local - all of whom are finding, or losing themselves in the ever-changing political landscape of their new homeland, South Africa. 

Creative Team: Aldo Brincat in The Moon Looks Delicious From Here. Directed by Sjaka Septembir. Image by Carl Collison

Bios: Aldo's primary career is in the Performing Arts, having studied in Paris under the legendary Jacques Le Coq. Brincat Productions was then established upon his return to Durban, KZN, with a focus on community theatre initiatives and site-specific work. Standout moments, among many, include: An invitation to perform for His Excellency, Nelson Mandela, on his birthday in 1997. An invitation to showcase his environmental theatre work, Woza Waste Water, at the Wold Bank in Washington D.C. in 2000. In 2006, he relocated to Gaborone Botswana, where he taught Theatre Studies and Theory of Knowledge at two independent private schools over a period of 12 years. Brincat's theatre pedigree served as the foundation for his recent expansion and immersion in visual arts. In 2018, he relocated to South Africa, where he is seeking to increase his knowledge, particularly in visual arts. To this end, in 2020, he completed his postgraduate degree at UCT's Michaelis School of Fine Art (with a Distinction). Brincat is currently a Masters student in Visual Arts at Stellenbosch University. To date, he has had multiple solo and group exhibitions in South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, England, and recently in India.

Schedule

Fri 15th Sep 7:30pm R150.00
R130.00
Sat 16th Sep 7:30pm R150.00
R130.00
Sun 17th Sep 4pm R150.00
R130.00

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting Click Here The direct booking page for this particular show is Click Here.




