THE JINGLE BELLES Announced At The Drama Factory

'The Jingle Belles will play at The Drama Factory from Thu 12 December 2024 to Sun 15 December 2024.

About The Jingle Belles

The Jingle Belles, produced by Origen Productions and written and directed by Emma Amber, with choreography by Hannah Van Lennep, is a delightful Christmas show set in the late 1960s. From the cast that brought you The Marvelous Wonderettes, this enchanting production features four captivating female characters who bring the magic of Christmas to life. With a repertoire of beloved Christmas songs, intricate choreography, and a heartwarming storyline, The Jingle Belles is the perfect addition to your holiday calender, evoking nostalgia and joy for audiences of all ages.

Building on the success of The Marvelous Wonderettes, this cast captivates audiences with a perfect mix of humour and heartfelt moments, making it an ideal show for the holiday season. The production features a repertoire of classic Christmas songs such as "Rocking Around the Christmas Tree," "Santa Baby," "Jingle Bell Rock," and "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," paired with dynamic choreography that enhances each performance. The attention to detail in the choreography and costume design, along with the performers' harmonious voices, creates a truly immersive experience. Join the girls as they prepare for Springfield High's Tree decorating ceremony and provide the entertainment for all of Springfield. From light-hearted, quirky moments to touching scenes that capture the essence of the holiday season, The Jingle Belles promises an unforgettable celebration of Christmas spirit. And who knows, maybe Santa will even make an appearance. Press Info: The repertoire of "The Jingle Belles" includes a wide array of beloved Christmas songs such as "Mr. Santa," "Rocking Around the Christmas Tree," "Blue Christmas," "The Christmas Song," "Jingle Bell Rock," "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus," "Christmas Alphabet," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Christmas Will Be Just Another Lonely Day," "Silent Night," "Here Comes Santa Claus," "Winter Wonderland," "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Kissin' by the Mistletoe," "To Heck with Ole Santa Claus," "Jingle Bells," "Santa Baby," and "The Grinch." Each of these songs is paired with dynamic choreography that enhances the performance and captivates the audience.

Meet the cast and creatives:

Cindy Lou/Writer & Director: Emma Amber has been working in the industry as an actress, director, producer and voice over artist. She founded Origen Productions and in 2022 they produced ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes' at different venues in and around Cape Town and Joburg. In 2022 was nominated for a Fleur Du Cap Theatre award for her directing of the musical. In 2023 she wrote and directed ‘Love me, Feed me, Never Leave me' - a play about modern dating and relationships. This production debut at Theatre Arts and The Drama Factory in Cape Town and performed at ‘The Redhill Arts Festival' in Johannesburg. In 2024 her new play ‘Trial and Error debut at ‘The Redhill Arts Festival' ran at the ‘The Baxter Theatre' in September. Theatre credits include ‘Lucy' in ‘Who done did it', ‘Sister Mary Lazarus' in ‘Sister Act', Various in ‘Broadway or Bust' and ‘Cindy Lou' in ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes.'

Musical director: Jo-Mari Malan graduated from the Waterfront Theatre College and has been working in the industry as a performer, singer/songwriter & vocal coach. She has written songs on Afrikaans singer/songwriter Elandre's album ‘Rugsak' and ‘Kleindorp-Dromer' as well as toured with him to the KKNK festival as a back up vocalist and guitarist. She is also the musical director for ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes'. Her recent theatre credits include 'Mary' in Artscape Theatre's 'Calling Us Home' and Georgeanne in ‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress' and ‘Missy' in ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes.' Suzy: Taylyn Miller. Taylyn graduated with a degree in performing musical theatre and teaching speech and drama. She has been working in the industry as a performer, singer and voice over artist. Her recent theatre credits include ‘Our House' at Artscape, ‘Pippin' at ‘The Galloway Theatre' and ‘Suzy' in the Marevlous wonderettes at ‘Die Koelkamers Theatre' and ‘The Drama Factory'.

Betty Jean: Tiffany Miller is an actress, vocalist, voice over artist and dancer working in Cape Town and Johannesburg. While studying at Waterfront Theatre College she performed in multiple productions held at the ArtsCape and Galloway Theatre including “Pippin,” “History Girls” (An original TallyHo production where she starred as Anne Frank), and “Our House” (The Madness Musical). Since graduating, she took the industry by the horns; performing in various touring productions including “Love Me, Feed me, Never Leave Me,” “Hooked on Books,” (A touring children's production inspiring children to find their love for reading), and “Who Dun Did It,” as well as being a Marvelous Wonderette! She has also co-starred in the Short film “Slumber Party,” currently streaming on Showmax, as well as other student films. In August she will be joined the touring cast of ‘Peppa Pig' as ‘Mommy Pig'.

Hannah Van Lennep: Choreographer. Hannah is an award winning choreographer and dancer who graduated from the Waterfront Theatre College. Her credits include ensemble and dance captain in Heathers the musical by Paul Griffiths, the choreographer for Saunders & Horn Productions' 'Miscast', 'Dream Laurie/Ensemble' in 'Abrahamse & Meyer Productions' Oklahoma!' as well as a dancer in 'Freddy L's' music video 'Hold on'.

Photo Credits: Bernice Johnson

Schedule

Date and TimeStandard

Concession Thu 12th Dec 7:30pm R200.00

R170.00

Fri 13th Dec 7:30pm R200.00

R170.00

Sat 14th Dec 2pm R200.00

R170.00

Sun 15th Dec 4pm R200.00

R170.00

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/whatson#Bellesdec24.

