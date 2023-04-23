THE GOOD NEWS CABARET Will Play The Drama Factory This Month

Godfrey Johnson and Roland Perold - sharing one stage and a single piano - for a once-off, not-to-be missed, performance at the Drama Factory. Delighting Durban in December, Cape Town gets the advantage of the now fully brewed coffee comedy and percolated piano playing that kept audiences clapping and critics celebrating. Sparks of wit and mischief! Hot on the heals of Johnson and Perold's sell out success of their previous collaboration, Coward & Cole, The Good News is expertly crafted around songs by NoÃ«l Coward, Tom Lehrer, Rodgers & Hart , Godfrey Johnson, Roland Perold and many more.

The careful staging around the two singing pianists and the skillful direction of Paul Griffiths, engages and entertains in sometimes sly ways, flipping unexpected taps to the funny bone into moments of musical and lyrical depth.

"Both performers, also witty songwriters, exude a certain level of sophistication while retaining a mischievous spark. We live in a crazy world but luckily we can still laugh at ourselves, or at least we should! That's where songwriting, art, music and laughter come together to help us get through it all", writes Billy Suter of KZN's SoSuterBill.

Powerful performers Godfrey Johnson has performed in every major and minor centre around South Africa and abroad. Solo performer, singer, pianist, writer, composer, director and educator, Johnson is a Fleur du Cap nominee and winner, with nominations across numerous categories - including Best Composer, Best Actor in a Musical and Best Solo Performer. Johnson's artistry and skill as a solo creator has generated extraordinary collaborations with Pieter-Dirk Uys, Claire Watling, Lara Bye, Karen Jeynes and Geoffrey Heyland - amongst others.

Roland Perold is a skilled performer, producer and cabaret artist with 12 years' experience across revue, cabaret, plays, musicals and pantomime. He won the Writers' Guild of South Africa's MUSE Award for his musical, "The Pitch".

Creative Team: Directed by Paul Griffiths, Written by Roland Perold and Godfrey Johnson. Presented by Roland Perold Productions

Schedule

Sunday, 30th Apr at 4pm

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za

Drama Factory

10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park

Strand, Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 073 215 2290

Photo Credit: Bash Siddiqi