THE GOLD RHINO OF MAPUNGUBWE BALLET Comes to the Baxter Theatre in February

Performances run from 7 to 17 February 2024.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

The Gold Rhino of Mapungubwe Ballet presented by Mzansi Ballet is set to grace the Baxter Theatre stage in Cape Town next month from 7 to 17 February 2024 after a hugely successful première at The South African State Theatre in Pretoria last year that garnered rave reviews across the board. 

The Gold Rhino of Mapungubwe Ballet, commissioned by The South African International Ballet Competition (SAIBC), is a visual masterpiece with stunning costumes by David Tlale and a set by the well known designer, Andrew Botha. 

Mzansi Ballet comprises both South African and international dancers. With innovative choreography by the talented Angela Revie and input by Mdu Nhlapo, this dynamic work is a wonderful fusion of classical and afro-ballet and contemporary dance, enhanced by poetic narration. The stirring score combines the work of a group of prolific artists and includes three compositions by the double GRAMMY Award-winning flautist, producer and composer Wouter Kellerman and other dedicated music by musical arranger and director Mark Cheyne and co-composers SJ Khosa, Dr Cara Stacey, Matthijs van Dijk as well as Indigenous Music specialist Mpho Molikeng. 

The Gold Rhino of Mapungubwe Ballet has a powerful storyline that connects the mythical world with an ancient African civilisation and modern society, highlighting a 1,000-year-old lost civilisation and a 100-year-old archaeological discovery entangled with colonial politics.

Dirk Badenhorst, Idea Originator and Director of Mzansi Ballet and founding CEO of the SAIBC is delighted to be able to bring The Gold Rhino of Mapungubwe Ballet to Cape Town’s iconic Baxter Theatre, the perfect venue to present such a crucial work that highlights the importance of reclaiming the story of the gold rhino both historically and culturally in  South Africa and Africa. Aubrey Sekhabi, Artistic Director of the South African State Theatre, noted succinctly that the staging of The Gold Rhino of Mapungubwe Ballet harnesses the historical, cultural and economic sectors that converge to boldly articulate SA’s pan-African philosophy. This project also profiles the Mzansi Golden Economy (MGE) strategy which is to reposition the cultural industries in South Africa and pedestal South Africa as the home of diversity in the arts, contributing to economic growth and job creation.

Ticket for this family friendly production prices range from R120 to R 330 through Webtickets, with a 10% discount for block bookings of ten or more and a 20% discount for senior citizens, Learners and students. Evening performances take place 7, 9, 10, 16 and 17 February at 19h30, morning performances on 8,13,14 and 15 February at 10h30 and matinees at 14h00 on 10,11 and 17 February 2024.  




