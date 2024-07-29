THE AGENTS Announced At The Drama Factory In August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



'The Agents' will be presented at The Drama Factory from Thursday 22 August 2024 to Saturday 24 August 2024.

About The Agents

Meet ‘The Agents', a trio of mischievous performers who tear into the cut-throat world of property development, gentrification and Fancy Estate Living. From slick real estate agents to clueless home buyers to neighbourhood watch groups (you know the ones) - no one is safe from their hilariously sharp critiques. Irreverent, macabre and ridiculous: this show is a must-see for anyone who loves a spicy, laugh-out-loud cringefest.

Cape Town! 'The Agents' are in your area! Meet Venter, Linda (she's new here) and the ever-effervescent Brenda in an outrageous satirical comedy that tears apart the absurdities of the real estate industry. Created and performed by Lisa Derryn Overy, Kyla Davis and Roberto Pombo and directed by physical theatre maestro Toni Morkel, 'The Agents' have finally landed in Cape Town after knock-out runs in Jozi and NAF where it was praised as a ‘gem' of the festival and scooped a Standard Bank Ovation Award.

Schedule

Date and Time

Thu 22nd Aug 7:30pm R180.00

R160.00

Fri 23rd Aug 7:30pm R180.00

R160.00

Sat 24th Aug 2:30pm R180.00 R160.00

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is https://www.dramafactory.co.za/whatson#22August2024.

