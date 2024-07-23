TEXT ME WHEN YOU ARRIVE Comes to The Soweto Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Text Me When You Arrive" is currently on tour, with its journey that commenced at the National Arts Festival in June. The next stop on this impactful tour is the Soweto Theatre, where audiences can witness the compelling narrative unfold.

Text Me When You Arrive is a powerful, satirical and physical exploration of the plight of the everyday South African woman through the lens of a playful YouTube channel.

The three ladies explore how they navigate the “rules” imposed by rape culture, patriarchy, and social media in their daily lives while on a seemingly impossible mission to avoid being raped and killed in South Africa.

The play scrutinize the social media trends related to gender-based violence, questioning the practicality of such hashtags and the ability of the digital space to exert tangible change in the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa. Utilizing physical theatre and satire, the one-hour piece consistently engages its audience, encouraging everyone to reflect on where and how they relate to the “rules” that “keep women safe”

“We are committed to fostering creativity and innovation by encouraging the arts and providing a platform for new plays. By supporting emerging voices and fresh narratives, we not only enrich out cultural landscape but also inspire meaningful conversations and connections within our community. Let's celebrate and uplift the talent that shapes our world through the power of theatre this women's month” stated Vincent Motau General Manager at Soweto Theatre.

Text Me When You Arrive was devised and written by the cast Aalliyah Matintela, Sibahle Mangena, and Thuli Nduvane. The show is directed by Sinenhlanhla Mgeyi. Standard Bank Young Artist award winner MoMo Matsunyane and Sinenhlanhla Mgeyi have served as Mentors & Contributors on the production.

The performance will take place at The Soweto Theatre from August 8th to 11 August, 2024. Ticket prices are R120 general and R100 for students and block bookings of more than 5 people.

