State Theatre Announces New Screening Dates For Theatre Shows In Cinema

Following the latest announcement by government to relax COVID-19 Lockdown restrictions on indoor gatherings, the South African State Theatre and Ster-Kinekor Theatres (SKT) have announced a evised schedule for theatre productions screening in selected SKT cinemas nationwide. The disruptive collaboration between the entities to exhibit theatre content in cinema was untimely paused by the move to alert level 4 in June.

The updated schedule sees the resumption of the critically acclaimed Freedom-The Musical, having kick-started the innovative meeting of theatre and cinema, after releasing on 18 June this year. Written and directed by the prolific playwright and director Aubrey Sekhabi, starring Simphiwe Ndlovu and Kabelo "Bonafide Billi" Togoe, Freedom offers a topical account of students' struggle to obtaining 'free and decolonised education' under the democratic dispensation. It returns on 06 August 2021 in cinema.

The full revised schedule is as follows:

06-22 August, Freedom The Musical, directed by Aubrey Sekhabi, book by Aubrey Sekhabi and Kabelo Togoe, and music by Kabelo Togoe and Aubrey Sekhabi.

27 August- 19 September, That Night of Trance, written by Ntshieng Mokgoro and Billy Langa, directed by Ntshieng Mokgoro.

24 September- 17 October, Angola Camp 13, written and directed by Sello Maseko,

22 October- 14 November, Fela and The Kalakuta Queens, written and directed by Bolanle Austen Peters.

19 November- 12 December, Marikana-The Musical, written and directed by Aubrey Sekhabi.

21 January- 13 February 2022, METSI, written by Hannah N van Tonder and Paul Noko, directed by Hannah N Van Tonder.

18 February- 13 March 2022, Hungry, written and directed by Aubrey Sekhabi.

The SKT cinemas complexes that are screening these productions include: Musgrave (Durban), Sterland, Brooklyn Nouveau (Pretoria), Newtown, Rosebank Nouveau (Johannesburg), Cavendish (Cape Town), and Baywest (Gqeberha). Bookings can be made at SKT cinemas and online on the website www.sterkinekor.com

To meet social distancing regulations, SKT has introduced seat separation of 1.5 metres in each auditorium to allow patrons room to safely enjoy movies. For more information on the cinema's Covid-19 operating procedures, please visit the website https://www.sterkinekor.com/content/general/operating-procedures