South African Theatre On Demand Launches

South African Theatre On Demand (SATOD) is the proudly South African digital platform which aims to empower artists and producers from across the country, and to deliver a diverse virtual theatrical experience.

SATOD is an internet-based, pay-per-view video-on-demand service, supplying a unique catalogue of filmed theatrical experiences. To the individual with a passion for theatre, a curiosity and love for new experiences: SATOD is the platform for you. With several productions ready for your viewing pleasure, and even more waiting in the wings for release, SATOD is bringing theatre and performance from the stage right to your home. Unlike other similar streaming platforms, audiences are able to view content on SATOD by purchasing tickets for individual productions.

It has become the new normal to stream content online. While it is known that the very success of live events is rooted in the tangible experience; the smell, sound, taste and touch of the worlds artists create, SATOD is by no means trying to replace the live theatre experience. Instead, SATOD aims to provide a new, alternative platform where artists can park their theatrical creations and earn a passive income, as a centralised database of South African talent is built.

As part of the intention to empower and support artists, SATOD have partnered up with the Kirvan Fortuin Foundation to present the foundation's inaugural "Kirvan Fortuin Memorial Benefit Concert". Proceeds from the concert will go towards supporting the Kirvan Fortuin Foundation, establishing two bursaries in Kirvan's name, as well as supporting the Fortuin family and the House of Le Cap family (to whom Kirvan was House Muva).The concert will feature an array of highly talented and renowned South African and International Artists. Beyond working with the Kirvan Fortuin Foundation, SATOD will also present its first "SATOD Original", a performance produced by the in-house SATOD team; "Medusa Incarnate", created by Kate Pinchuck, unpacks and nitpicks its way through the myth of Medusa and gives Medusa the story she deserves, one where Medusa is in control.

As SATOD grows, one-of-a-kind product offerings will grow to include: Filmed Theatre, Podcasts, Masterclasses, Round Table Discussions, Virtual Reality Experiences, 360-Degree Theatre, Live Streaming, Live Music Concerts, POV-Filmed Theatre, and courses.

SATOD looks forward to the future of this platform and how it will continue to evolve to best serve its audience and the creatives that supply their content and theatrical creations. SATOD has the power to make theatrical experiences more accessible, to build new audiences, and to archive South African talent for the future.

Created, envisioned and executed by artist and production manager, producer and entrepreneur Blythe Stuart Linger, who serves as the platform's Executive Producer, and actor, filmmaker and creative Stefan Erasmus who serves as its Creative Director. SATOD has been made possible through the generous contributions of several donors who assisted in supporting the development and creation of this platform and Sue Diepeveen and the Drama Factory, who facilitated in the filming of a SATOD-supported original.

To get the most out of what SATOD has to offer, visit: satod.co.za. For more information, email SATOD at: dara@satod.co.za.

Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You