South African State Theatre Presents 11th Youth Expressions Festival

This youth month the South African State Theatre will be showcasing the 11th edition of the annual Youth Expressions Festival (YEF) that will feature fourteen exciting works created by our country's dynamic youth, under the theme "Express Yourself!" The two weeks festival will run from 16 to 30 June.

The YEF is directed towards empowering young people while remembering the essence of Youth Month in South Africa. This festival is a celebration of the youth's creative spirit that remembers the past, while reflecting on the current and interrogating the hopes for tomorrow. Now in its eleventh year, it serves as an exciting platform for the youth to express themselves artistically. Its programming invites and showcases art forms including Dance, Drama, Comedy, Music, Poetry and Visual Art.

Since its inception back in 2008, the festival has been a growth platform for many young artists that developed to be masters in their crafts. The programme of the festival also includes workshops by Companies Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) on 18 June and South African Revenue Services on 27 June to educate and empower our creatives on how they can commercialize their artistic talent. Attendance for the workshops is free for also artists not featured in the festival. Tickets for each production is sold for R70 at Webtickets, available online and at Pick n Pay stores nationwide.

Photo Credit: Sanmari Marais





