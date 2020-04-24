South African Cast of HAIRSPRAY Will Reunite in Livestream

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Run and tell that! The cast and creative team of the ground-breaking 2007 South African production of Hairspray will re-unite in a one night only special to raise funds for the Theatre Benevolent Fund, hosted by the wonderful Natasha van der Merwe.

Joining us are the International team from the US; Marc Shaiman (Music & Lyrics), Mark Sendroff (Sendroff & Baruch LLB), Matt Lenz (Director), Lon Hoyt (Music Supervisor), and Greg Graham (Associate Choreographer).

They will be joined by the South African team who made it happen; Steven Joffe (then CEO of Gold Reef City Resorts), Richard Loring (Executive Producer), Debra Batzofin (Associate Producer), and Denis Hutchinson (Theatre and Lighting Designer).

Featuring members of the all star cast; Harry Sideropoulos (Edna), Marah Louw (Motormouth Maybelle), Kate Normington (Velma Von Tussle), Mike Huff (Wilbur), Elizca Coetzer (Tracy), Vicky Friedman (Penny), Jo Galloway (Amber), Kyle Grant (Link), Earl Gregory (Seaweed), as well as Nonhle Beryl Makhaya, Pulane Rampoana and Ntambo Rapatla (The Dynamites).

Join us on Saturday 25 April at 18:00 (CAT) /12:00 (EST) for what promises to be an unforgettable and nostalgic experience with personal stories and songs from the show.

Log onto www.andscene.live for a link to the Facebook Live and Youtube stream.

Throughout the special, audiences will be able to donate directly to Theatre Benevolent Fund via a QR code or directly at www.andscene.live/donate





