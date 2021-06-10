Singer/Songwriter Jodi Jantjies To Perform A One-Night-Only Concert In Pretoria

Next week Friday, on 18 June 2021, Gauteng will be able to experience Jodi Jantjies' singing talent first hand when she performs at the Pierneef Theater in Pretoria. For Jodi, this is the ideal opportunity to come and tell how ATKV-Crescendo has radically changed her life.

'Dit Is ... Jodi Jantjies' is the end product of a five-year journey and a lifelong dream come true - after she just released her 5-track debut EP in March this year.

"From an early age, we dream of wanting to do something one day. For those of us for whom music flows in our veins, that dream is always alive," says Jodi.

"I want to help people make their dreams come true and what a better month than Youth Month.

"The profits from my performance in Gauteng will be used to make it possible for the three Gauteng finalists of ATKV-Crescendo 2021, Eveline de Vries, Idolene Isaacs and Leanne Haas, to attend the mentoring program in July."

The show is produced by Melvin Williams and well-known Gauteng musicians will accompany Jodi. Jodi will also share the stage with Eveline, Idolene and Leanne.

'Dit Is ... Jodi Jantjies' is a body of Jodi's original musical works, but also includes old favorites of Sonja Herholdt and Anneli van Rooyen. A few "koortjies" that Jodi arranged in her own style are also part of the program.

"Jodi's honest and soulful performance will accompany the audience and they will walk out of the theater with a song in their hearts after the show. Something I believe people need especially now," says Morné van Staden, project organizer of ATKV-Crescendo.

The show on Friday, June 18 begins at 7pm. Tickets cost only R100 and are available at info@pierneefteater.co.za or send a WhatsApp to 072 460 5568.

