Scenario Productions and Die Centurion Teater Unveil 2025 Theatre Season

Scenario Productions and Die Centurion Teater have announced their highly anticipated 2025 Theatre Season, a groundbreaking celebration of the performing arts. This season delivers an ambitious line-up of professional productions, immersive festivals, and transformative educational initiatives.

The 2025 Theatre Season brings a diverse and exhilarating program of productions that highlight the power of storytelling and music. From heart-wrenching cabaret to enchanting children’s shows, Scenario Productions and Die Centurion Teater aim to offer something for every audience member while nurturing the next generation of theatre-makers.

"2025 is set to be our most ambitious year yet! We’re bringing bold new productions, immersive experiences, and world-class theatre to Die Centurion Teater. Whether you’re a longtime theatre lover or discovering the magic for the first time, this season promises something truly unforgettable.” says Tiaan Kirsten-Lubbe, Executive Producer

At the heart of the 2025 season lies the flagship production, Ingrid: ’n Vlam in die Sneeu. This bold new production explores the life, love, and poetry of celebrated South African literary icon Ingrid Jonker, based on the deeply personal love letters between her and André P Brink. Written by acclaimed poet and playwright Jak J Brits, and directed by Nadia Beukes, this evocative production weaves drama, new original music, and poetry into an unforgettable experience. After its Centurion debut, Ingrid will embark on a tour to the Western Cape, ensuring its impact resonates nationwide. The casting of the role of Ingrid Jonker will be revealed soon.

For younger theatre-goers, the season features magical children’s productions, including The Three Little (Disco) Pigs and Jan en die Boontjierank. With vibrant performances and engaging storytelling, these shows are designed to ignite a lifelong passion for the arts in children and families alike.

In an exciting new initiative, Scenario Productions introduces two professional Young Theatre Companies for Grades 4–7 (Scenario Junior) and Grades 8–12 (Scenario Youth). These young performers will present Alice in Wonderland – Die Nuwe Afrikaanse Musiekblyspel and Fame Jr – The Musical. Selected through auditions in March, the 60-member ensemble will receive top-tier training and perform in professional-grade productions, including an intensive bootcamp during the July holidays.

The Nova Arts Festival returns bigger than ever, celebrating innovation and emerging talent. This year’s festival features:

• One-Act Plays (June 26–28): A showcase of new works by students and young playwrights.

• Original Musical (July 2–5): A brand-new musical created by young theatre-makers.

• Fringe Productions (July 10–12): Experimental performances by professional young artists.

The festival culminates with the Nova Awards for New and Young Theatre, honoring exceptional creativity and inspiring the next wave of talent.

This season also marks the launch of the Scenario Productions Workshop, a fully operational creative hub for designing sets, props, and costumes. The workshop offers hands-on training for Scenario College students while providing affordable design solutions for schools and theatre companies.

Scenario Productions and Die Centurion Teater are reshaping the arts landscape with a unique cultural hub that seamlessly blends performance, education, and hospitality:

• Theatre: Hosting professional and community productions, including Sweeney Todd and Ingrid: ’n Vlam in die Sneeu.

• Education: Scenario College trains aspiring artists in performance, technical skills, and theatre entrepreneurship.

• Workshop: Building stunning theatrical elements while training young creatives.

• The Rehearsal Room Café: A welcoming space for audiences and artists to connect.

"We are building a true cultural hub for Centurion and Pretoria—where theatre is made, not just performed. Our new workshop space allows production companies and schools to access affordable, high-quality set, prop, and costume design services. Using our services doesn’t just support your production—it helps train the next generation of theatre makers, ensuring a thriving future for the arts.” says Lian Sachse, Executive Producer

