By: Dec. 29, 2023

SUMMER OF 69 - The Ultimate Bryan Adams Experience Comes to The Drama Factory in February

Having already rocked the stage with sold-out performances, Summer of 69 - The Ultimate Bryan Adams Experience is back to deliver the magic of Bryan Adams once more, featuring 22 of his greatest pop and rock hits. Get ready for a night filled with all the electrifying vibes you'd expect from a Bryan Adams concert, and then some.

This show follows the format of Bryan Adams' epic Wembley Stadium concert where he performed all the amazing hits we know and love to an over 70 000 strong audience. With songs like Summer of 69', Everything I do, Run to you, I need somebody, Have you ever really loved a woman, Cuts like a knife and more - this tribute show will present all the grit and romance that is Bryan Adams.

The Bryan Adams band is a powerful 4 piece band with 2 lead vocalists, guitar, drums, keyboards, and bass guitar. The line-up consists of Ant Kinnsey on Vocals and Bass, Malcolm Cassisa on Drums, Simon Kettleborough on Keyboards, and Simon van Dugteran on guitar and vocals.

The performance is on Friday, 9 February 2024 at 7:30pm.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is Click Here


