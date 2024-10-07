SPLASH AND LEAP! Comes to the Kucheza Festival, The State Theatre, Pretoria

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Splash and Leap! is an expressionistic, contemporary/ballet dance piece incorporating art influenced by internationally renowned Australian artist, Ashvin Harrison.

Choreographer and director of the work, Janelle Claassen, drew inspiration from Ashvin’s artwork, Glamorous Gala Dance. She is inspired by how he mostly works with coal and acrylic paint, combining them into drawings that are designed to capture the beauty of everyday encounters, feelings and fantasies.

Claassen explains: “The dancer’s body is a work of art, creating shapes and patterns within a space, just like a visual artist creates a piece of art. I wanted to create a work of art depicting how the choreographer is the artist as well as the paintbrush, and the dancers are the paint splattered onto the canvas.”

“I also drew inspiration from expressionistic and impressionistic art. Expressionistic art emphasizes intense emotions, distortion and the inner psyche while impressionistic art focuses on capturing the beauty of the world. That is why I chose to combine contemporary dance with ballet. The ballet pieces focus on the beauty of the art creating lines and shapes while the contemporary symbolises the emotion that the artist felt while creating the piece of art.” continues Claassen



When asked what inspired this, Claassen explains how she asked Lauge Sorenson to create a digital version of an art work. “I sent him a picture of one of my dancers doing a leap. He then drew inspiration from Ashvin Harrison's work and created a colourful tutu for the dancer recording the process of the creation. After the work was completed he then cropped the video into segments that does not reveal the complete image.”

During the dance the video is projected onto the cyclorama revealing paint being splattered on a canvas. Every time a colour is introduced on the canvas, the lighting changes and maps out the splatterings on the white dance floor. The dancers move under the lights, their movements depicting the manner in which the paint splatters/falls onto the canvas. The colours that appear on the canvas are merlot red, burgundy, bright red and gold shimmers (inspired by Ashvin Harrison’s work Glamorous Gala Dance).

The dancers move on the stage in the same shapes and lines that their paint has created on the canvas. Once all the paint has been splattered on the canvas the image projected on the cyclorama zooms out to reveal a full image of a ballerina doing a leap (firebird) and the paint splatterings form her colourful expressionistic tutu/skirt. All the dancers finish in the same pattern as the colourful tutu and the artwork is now complete.

Comments