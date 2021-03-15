SOLITARY SOULS Announced At The Drama Factory

Johan Liebenberg, whose name is synonymous with his highly-acclaimed, sell-out Neil Diamond Tribute, is back with a nostalgic show, "Solitary Souls", in which he pays tribute to musical icons Johnny Cash, Leonard Cohen, Cat Stevens, Eric Clapton, Kris Kristofferson, Don Williams, Bruce Springsteen and naturally Neil Diamond ... all lone wolves, one-man bands, rugged individuals and an island unto themselves, all travelling a solitary musical journey!

The stories behind these solitary souls will be brought to life and beautifully portrayed in a tapestry of music by Johan Liebenberg on vocals, acoustic and electric guitar and highly-respected, well-known Cape Town keyboardist, Kyle Petersen.

The audience can look forward to hits of yesteryear like Sunday Morning Coming Down, Help Me Make It through The Night, Hallelujah, Brothers in Arms, Father and Son, My Hometown, Ring of Fire, Let Me Take You in My Arms Again, Lady Oh, America and many more

securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/musiciz2102.