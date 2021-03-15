Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SOLITARY SOULS Announced At The Drama Factory

The audience can look forward to hits of yesteryear like Sunday Morning Coming Down, Help Me Make It through The Night, Hallelujah and more.

Mar. 15, 2021  

Johan Liebenberg, whose name is synonymous with his highly-acclaimed, sell-out Neil Diamond Tribute, is back with a nostalgic show, "Solitary Souls", in which he pays tribute to musical icons Johnny Cash, Leonard Cohen, Cat Stevens, Eric Clapton, Kris Kristofferson, Don Williams, Bruce Springsteen and naturally Neil Diamond ... all lone wolves, one-man bands, rugged individuals and an island unto themselves, all travelling a solitary musical journey!

The stories behind these solitary souls will be brought to life and beautifully portrayed in a tapestry of music by Johan Liebenberg on vocals, acoustic and electric guitar and highly-respected, well-known Cape Town keyboardist, Kyle Petersen.

The audience can look forward to hits of yesteryear like Sunday Morning Coming Down, Help Me Make It through The Night, Hallelujah, Brothers in Arms, Father and Son, My Hometown, Ring of Fire, Let Me Take You in My Arms Again, Lady Oh, America and many more

securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/musiciz2102.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Love Is Love T-Shirt
BroadwayWorld Hoodie
Patti Murin: Love Is An Open Pour Mug

Related Articles View More South Africa Stories
POPArt Presents A SOUTH AFRICAN SKETCH SHOW Photo

POPArt Presents A SOUTH AFRICAN SKETCH SHOW

Artscape Celebrates 50 Years Photo

Artscape Celebrates 50 Years

Cape Town City Ballet Returns with BACK ON STAGE at ArtScape Photo

Cape Town City Ballet Returns with BACK ON STAGE at ArtScape

BWW Interview: Paul Rabenowitz on Starting The Assembly Improv South Africa Photo

BWW Interview: Paul Rabenowitz on Starting The Assembly Improv South Africa


More Hot Stories For You

  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!