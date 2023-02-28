Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SO YOU WANT TO BE A TROPHY WIFE? Heads To KKNK in April

Performances run 5 to 8 April.

Feb. 28, 2023  

This hilarious and critically acclaimed one-woman show - written and performed by Sue Diepeveen - is heading to the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees.

So You Want to be a Trophy Wife? will be on at the Wesbank-Teater for four performances - 5 to 8 April.

Produced by Faeron Wheeler of F Creations, the show is written and performed by Sue Diepeveen and directed by Wynne Bredenkamp (At the Edge of the Light; Salt}.

So You Want to be a Trophy Wife? has enjoyed critical success in theatres around South Africa and the team is looking forward to starting off 2023 at the esteemed KKNK.

"This play is a fun, light-hearted but meaningful look at how we perceive our middle-aged selves!' says Sue Diepeveen, "and I am honoured to be touring once again. KKNK has long been on the list of festivals I've hoped to perform at."

"When creating this production, I spent a lot of time researching tropes and norms that feed into the belief that we are objects to please men, and do we women perpetuate this thinking unconsciously? For example, why do we go out of our way to keep our legs shaved? Do we do it to feel more comfortable or is it a need to be more attractive to men?"

The play follows the highs and lows of reaching middle age and pokes fun at how society ignores women in this category.

In a world awash with "influencers" and "blessers", poor old Marie is swamped! First losing her husband and then her mother in the space of a year has put Marie in a position she never imagined she would be in.

Feeling invisible and desperate, her only hope, it seems, is to find herself a rich husband. But that is easier said than done. She'll also need to make a few changes in order to attract said rich man. Can mutton really be dressed up as lamb?

Just how do you move forward when you don't feel like you're equipped for this world?

As Marie packs up her deceased mother's things, we take a trip down memory lane with her to discover the twists and turns life has handed her along the way.

Laugh along with Marie as she looks at the unbelievable expectations that society places on women, and how ridiculous the fairer sex can be in the pursuit of what we think is happiness.

So You Want To Be A Trophy Wife? will be performed on Wednesday 5 April at 19:00, Thursday 6 April at 13:00, Friday 7 April at 16:00 and Saturday 8 April at 19:00. All performances will take place at the Wesbank-Teater.




More Hot Stories For You


