SIN & SALVATION - THE STORY OF JOHNNY CASH Announced At The Drama Factory

Sin & Salvation - The story of Johnny Cash will be presented at THE DRAMA FACTORY. Featuring Jamie Jupiter. Written by Jonny Blundell and Nigel Vermaas. Musical Direction by Jonny Blundell who appears with Sarah McArthur and Daniel Franks. Directed by Nigel Vermaas. Stage design by Louise van der Westhuizen.

About Sin & Salvation - The story of Johnny Cash

SIN AND SALVATION – The Story of Johnny Cash delves into the character of one of the most charismatic and controversial artists in American music. Addiction, activism, struggle, joy, and redemption — Johnny Cash lived it all. This powerful musical theatre production brings the highs and lows of the musical icon's life to the stage.

Born into a God-fearing, cotton-farming family in the Great Depression, Johnny Cash went from being a country singer to an artist who embraced all cultures in the USA, wearing black as a symbol of his compassion for the downtrodden, particularly the Native Americans, with whom he identified. However, his demons led him frequently down paths of self-destruction and brushes with the law, fuelled by drugs and alcohol. His legendary concerts in Folsom Prison and San Quentin show him empathising with the inmates with songs of “sin and salvation”, often with humour. His second wife, June Carter, provided the support which enabled the singer to combat most of his demons. Music producer Rick Rubin provided Cash with a new lease on life when he recorded album after album of new songs, unlikely covers and long forgotten pieces.

Singer and musician JAMIE JUPITER has loved the music and personality of Johnny Cash since he was a child when he purchased an LP on a school fête. He has honed his performance as Cash over the years. Few singers have a voice as suited to sing Johnny Cash songs as Jamie. JONNY BLUNDELL, one of South Africa's finest music producers and a blues guitarist of note, is the musical director of the show, who performs along with double bassist and sound wizard Daniel Franks and multi-instrumentalist and sublimely talented singer Sarah McArthur. NIGEL VERMAAS, who leaves his radio studio to direct the show, has collaborated with Jonny on the script. Yes, these four musicians act. “I am constantly amazed”, says Nigel, “at how these musicians – all of them brilliant on their instruments - have also managed to bring the characters in Johnny Cash's story to life”. “Of course”, says Jonny Blundell, “Cash fans will want to hear I WALK THE LINE, RING OF FIRE, GHOST RIDERS and so on and they will – Jamie delivers that big time - but there is so much more to Johnny Cash. And we aim to show that”.

SIN AND SALVATION is a dynamic staging of the highs and lows of Johnny Cash's life – with four performers who can deliver those foot-stomping hits, as well as delicate – and occasionally comic - ballads that aim to delight Cash fans, and create new ones. SA guitar legend Willem Moller says: “Jamie really inhabits these songs. A great show that I'll recommend to anyone”; others in the audience commented on it as a piece of theatre; “beautifully put together on all levels”; “an illuminating and highly entertaining piece of immersive musical theatre”. And versatile singer/songwriter Casper Malherbe (aka Casper Ace) said: “Finely crafted musical theatre that succeeds in entertaining & inspiring”.

JAMIE JUPITER (Johnny Cash) Jamie Jupiter's versatile stage career has thrown him into a wide spectrum of music and stage performance. He began his entertainment career as guitarist for cult 90s band The Honeymoon Suites. The Early 2000s saw Jamie embarking on his solo music career exploring his unique vocal abilities and stage presence, achieving radio play with some of his own songs. His musical theatre career includes the National Arts Festival production Earth Moves, the Fleur du Cap-awarded cabaret Angels on Horseback and the SAMA-nominated Korreltjie Kantel. Working as a multi-instrumentalist Jamie has become known as a formidable looping artist and sought-after session musician, especially on harmonica. Jamie continues to explore the performing arts in all forms and is honoured to be playing Johnny Cash in this show.

JOHNNY BLUNDELL (Musical Director/Cast member/Musician) Jonny Blundell is an Honours graduate of Berklee College of music in Boston. He grew up in the musical Blundell family, and was already performing on stage from the age of 10! His versatility on guitar has seen him being a first-call professional session musician for years in South Africa; he has played in many bands, and has been in opening line-ups for a number of international acts. Jonny has produced countless South African albums as well as live radio broadcasts for high profile local and international acts. He is currently Music Producer and sound engineer for Rootspring Music in Cape Town.

SARAH McARTHUR (Cast member/Musician) Sarah McArthur is a songwriter and drama teacher based in Cape Town. She has performed at a number of the premier live music venues in Cape Town, including the iconic Barleycorn Music Club, where she won their songwriting competition in 2016, placed in the top ten in 2017, came second in 2019 and won again in 2021. Sarah is a keen collaborator and is happiest sharing the stage with other musicians. Over the last few years she has been privileged to play the keyboard for and record on the albums of Jon Shaban and Luzelle, and is a regular member of the Big Christmas Africa concerts at Café Roux with the Misty Cliffs. She has three EPs under her belt, her first produced by Wren Hinds and a second and third produced by long-time collaborator Jon Shaban.

DANIEL FRANKS (Cast member/Musician/Sound) Daniel Franks is a working musician; a rare-breed of multi-instrumentalist, who is able to draw from a range of instruments in his quiver at any time – from double-bass to violin, guitar to mandolin. If it has strings, he can play it. He does this because he's a self-admitted jazz-junkie, with a special bent for wild gypsy jazz. He loves getting others hooked on jazz through his teaching of students at all levels. He also gets a kick from playing live – as a soloist and in a variety of ensembles. But nothing tantalizes more than performance projects, except perhaps titillating session work. Daniel also owns and operates Franks Musical Instruments, an instrument repair workshop and fine instrument salesroom in the heart of Muizenberg. NIGEL VERMAAS (Director) Nigel Vermaas is a multi-awarded radio drama director, writer, arts journalist, critic, jazz presenter and documentary maker. He presently broadcasts on Bush Radio 89.5fm. He worked in the theatre as actor, director and writer for many years. He has lectured at Wits, UCT and Rhodes in drama/radio. He is a Lifetime Achievement Award winner for Arts Journalism (NAF/BASA). He's a Johnny Cash fan. Photo Credits: Pics by: Lovemadevisible.

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za

The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/whatson#2202202

