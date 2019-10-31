SAIL AWAY: In Search Of The Golden Pearl Will Come to The Drama Factory

This theatre production is suitable for children aged 3-6 years and is ideally suited for an end-of-the year outing for preschools and playgroups.

The play is specially created for young audiences within this age group, providing an exciting storyline in a non-threatening manner. The simple narrative is easy to follow and includes music, audience participation, puppetry and a general sense of fun!

Storywood Theatre Productions, is a children's theatre company based in Cape Town and was recently part of the Assitej Cradle of Creativity Festival at the Baxter Theatre. Director Margot Wood holds a Masters degree in Children's Theatre and is an educational drama and theatre specialist.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/sto1904.





