SA Observatory and TheatreArts Partner For Celestial Ballet Beneath The Stars in Response To Load-shedding

National audiences are invited to embark on a mesmerising exploration of human stories interwoven with the cosmic fabric in "Eat the Stars," a breath-taking site-specific performance, which forms part of TheatreArts' illuminating Theatre in the Dark season, from 22 to 25 February 2024.

The venue for this extraordinary play is the South African Observatory, a national heritage site in gorgeous Cape Town. Conceived and directed by the visionary Jaqueline Dommisse, this ethereal experience is set to be a highlight of the Theatre In The Dark season.

Eat the Stars transcends the boundaries of traditional performance, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in a meditation of dance, poetry, and space. The carefully chosen site, the South African Observatory, offers a unique opportunity to witness the stars and reconnect with our inner light during this critical national epidemic.

Torchlight will be the primary source of illumination, creating an enchanting atmosphere. Performers, dressed in white with calamine or white make-up, will evoke a celestial quality. The audience is encouraged to wear practical walking shoes and dark colours to enhance the immersive experience.

The stellar cast includes renowned artists Roshina Ratnam, Mihlale Bele, and Susan Danford as both voice artists and torchbearers, Jutta Holtzapfel as a fire artist, Buhle Stefane as a dancer, and Luca Hart as a violinist.

Eat the Stars promises to be a spellbinding tapestry of cosmic narratives, a poetic dance under the stars that invites the audience to reflect, connect, and immerse themselves in the beauty of the universe.

