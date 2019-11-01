Royal Ballet Stars Marianela Nuñez and Vadim Muntagirov Will Join Joburg Ballet Company For Sensational Grand Gala In Cape Town

In 2020 Cape Town dance lovers will have the experience of a lifetime when Royal Ballet stars Marianela Nuñez and Vadim Muntagirov join the full Joburg Ballet company for one unmissable performance at the Artscape Opera House on 24 March at 7.30pm.

Presented by the South African National Dance Trust (SANDT) and Joburg Ballet, with support from the National Lotteries Commission, the Grand Gala will see The Royal Ballet principal dancers in a number of dazzling classical ballet highlights, including the show-stopping virtuoso pas de deux from Don Quixote. Both Nuñez and Muntagirov are at the peak of their careers and securing this exceptional duo for the once-off performance at Artscape next year is a major coup for the South African National Dance Trust that has also planned several educational and outreach activities that will offer local ballet teachers and dance students the opportunity to observe both guest artists and Joburg Ballet up close in class and rehearsal.

Tickets ranging from R150 to R450 are now on sale through Computicket outlets and online via https://tickets.computicket.com/event/sandt_grand_gala/7119741 or through 0861 9158000 and 021 4217695. Exclusive VIP tickets at R650 per person are available directly from the SANDT for both the gala and access to the post-performance party attended by Marianela Nuñez, Vadim Muntagirov and members of Joburg Ballet. Email events@sandt.co.za for more information. Full performance details and casting will be announced in 2020. For updates follow The South African National Dance Trust on Facebook via https://web.facebook.com/TheSANDT/.