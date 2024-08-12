Riaad Moosa Comes to The Drama Factory This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Riaad Moosa Live at the Drama Factory is set for later this month. In this show, Dr Riaad Moosa riffs on current events, his personal life and his search for meaning in a very chaotic world.

The performance is on Saturday 31 August at 8pm.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/whatson#moosa24

