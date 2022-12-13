Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: SLEEPING BEAUTY at the Masque Theatre Is a Vibrant and Energetic Retelling of the Classic Story

This vivacious production includes singing, dancing and everything in between.

Dec. 13, 2022  

In all honestly, I have never been a fan of the story of SLEEPING BEAUTY. The 1959 Disney film put me off and none of the recent Maleficent-centred adaptations tempted me. But writer and director, Faeron Wheeler's fresh, 21st-Century take on SLEEPING BEAUTY is nothing like these... in the best way! Read on for why you need to see this show.

Wheeler's quirky sense of humour shines through in her writing and I love how she has modernised this tale - think Kindles and TikTok. It is this integration of old and new that works so well. For example, without giving too much away, Wheeler has innovatively used technology to show the passing of 21 years in what cannot be more than a couple of minutes.

When it comes to the cast, there are some real standouts. The three Fairies are a highlight for me and I particularly loved Claire Thomson who plays Twi - she has such a melodic voice whether singing or speaking and she is a captivating performer. Likewise, Rufaro Mvududu (who plays Sola) is an excellent actress with an infectious smile and fantastic comedic timing. The Fairies' three-part harmonies in their a capella version of Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years" could be something out of PITCH PERFECT.

Kim Mortimer as Maleficent is a triumph - with such an expressive face, a fabulous voice and great stage presence, she dominates the stage as the evil, sultry villain of the show. And then there is Aurora: Karla Britz is perfectly cast. Dewy-eyed, she reminds me of Rapunzel in Disney's TANGLED in that she is at once demure, spunky, adorable, cheeky and mischievous. Her operatic voice is made for "Once Upon a Dream", which she trills flawlessly. I really enjoyed that upon receiving the injury which causes her to fall asleep (no spoilers here), she exclaims, 'Eina!' - how much more South African can you get?

I must also mention Shaun Klaasen who plays a shy, delightfully awkward, mathematically-attuned Prince James. What a genuine, unassuming performance and what a great character too - a modern prince who has more brains and heart than brawn - swoon! Klaasen's set of pipes is unbelievable. His performance of "Your Song" left me teary-eyed and is one of the highlights of the show.

Wayne Ronné (the King) continuously delivers the dad-dest of dad jokes which is a lovely touch and personalises the ordinarily bland character of 'the King' in fairy tales.

I was particularly impressed by how well-utilised the ensemble is - especially when the Fairies host their decennial competition to find Aurora's one true love, who must awaken her with a kiss. This part of the show had me in stitches. The ensemble members rap, dance, sing and even attempt to impress with their social media followings. This section of the show reveals so much talent and the energy is high; it is clear that the cast is having as much fun as the audience is.

The set and lighting design are really creative and aid in the show's slick execution. Richard Higgs and Kerith Coulson have done an excellent job of creating suggestive staging - a snazzy, draped curtain and an opulent, gleaming chandelier are lowered to show that we are at the palace. Gary Fargher's multi-coloured lighting does the rest to set the scene. This is some of the most effective staging and lighting that I have seen at the Masque.

Indeed, the staging is all the more impressive near the end, when our heroes are battling their way through gales and forests - the ensemble, eerie green lighting and screens do a great job of transporting us into the chaos of Maleficent's enchantments.

Tersia Harley has done great work as musical director with a wide range of well-known songs being belted out, while Stephanie McCulloch's choreography is fun, dynamic and keeps the energy high. Adults and children alike will enjoy this forward-thinking adaptation. Note that there are fairy parades at every matinee, where little ones can meet the Fairies, Prince and Princess.

What can I say - call me a SLEEPING BEAUTY convert.

Photo credit: Faeron Wheeler

SLEEPING BEAUTY runs from 7 December to 23 December 2022 and from 5 January to 15 January 2023. Bookings can be made via Quicket.



