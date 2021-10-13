Pieter Toerien's Theatre On The Bay Will Present ALL TOGETHER NOW! Next Month

This November, Pieter Toerien's Theatre On The Bay joins the global theatre community in presenting a spectacular night of musical theatre magic.

Enjoy sparkling performances of some of the most beloved songs in musical theatre history from Stephen Sondheim (Company), Alan Menken (Beauty & The Beast), Benny Anderson & Björn Ulvaenus (Mamma Mia!), Claude-Michel Schönberg (Les Miserables), Disney Theatrical Productions (Frozen, Beauty & The Beast, High School Musical, Mary Poppins, Newsies), just to name a few! All in one evening at Cape Town's Theatre On the Bay.

Enjoy dozens of hit songs such as "Be Our Guest", "We're All In This Together", This is The Moment", "Gimme Gimme", "Children Will Listen", "Let It Go", "Beautiful City", "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious", "You Can't Stop The Beat", "I Dreamed A Dream", and many many more!

Starring Bethany Dickson (Matilda, The Sound Of Music, Sunset Boulevard, Grease), Earl Gregory (Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Into The Woods, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar), and LAMTA Company.

Staging by Anton Luitingh & Duane Alexander.

A musical return to theatre, with what promises to be a night to remember! Bookings now open!

Performance schedule:

Friday: November 12, 2021

Performance 1: 5:30pm

Performance 2: 8pm

Saturday: November 13, 2021

Performance 3: 2:30pm

Performance 4: 5pm

Performance 5: 8pm

Monday: November 15, 2023

Performance 6: 5:30pm

Performance 7: 8pm

Ticket price: R250 (sold in pairs)

Tickets available from Computicket and the Theatre On The Bay boxoffice.

Duration: Approx' 90 minutes

No interval.

Booking link: https://tickets.computicket.com/event/all_together_now_/7175489