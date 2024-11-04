Photos: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Joburg Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joburg Theatre has released photos of its latest production, the timeless and magical pantomime ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

This enchanting show will run from 31 October to 22 December 2024 on the Mandela Stage at Joburg Theatre.

Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman, and the Beast, a prince cursed by a wicked enchantress. Through acts of courage and kindness, Belle helps the Beast discover his true heart, breaking the curse and transforming their lives forever.

The classic tale comes to life with Director Janice Honeyman’s unique blend of humour, Musical Director Dale Ray’s uplifting repertoire of music, the dazzling costumes from Mariska Meyer, the spectacular lighting from Johan Ferreira, the impressive set and Special Effects LED screens from Andrew Timm and feel good rhythms from choreographer Khaya Ndlovu. Together with a talented cast of performers audiences will be transported to a world of wonder and love, and taken on a captivating journey from start to finish, that promises a feast for the sense.

Tickets for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.joburgtheatre.com or at the Joburg Theatre box office. Group discounts and family packages are available.

Photo Credit: Joburg Theatre

