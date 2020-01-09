Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Mel Brooks' THE PRODUCERS at Artscape

Rehearsals for Mel Brooks' hilarious musical comedy, The Producers are underway at Artscape, ahead of the first season at Theatre On The Bay - brought to you by Pieter Toerien Productions.

Max Bialystock, the one­time king of Broadway producers hungry to strike it rich, and Leo Bloom, an accountant with dreams of someday becoming a theatre producer, discover that they could get richer by producing a flop than a hit and start by finding the worst show, worst director, and worst actors. When their new production, "Springtime for Hitler," turns out to be a smash success, the plan is thrown off and the partners lives are thrown into chaos...

Starring Alan Committie, Richard White, Raquel Munn, Terence Bridgett, Schoeman Smit, Earl Gregory, Devin Butterworth, Nathan Muller, Philip Schnetler, Joshua van Niekerk, Nicolette Fernandes, Michele La Trobe, Chloe Perling, Nadine Suliaman and Claire Glover.

Director - Joseph Pitcher Choreographer - Duane Alexander Musical Director - Garth Tavares Costume Designer - Penny Simpson Set Designer - Michael Mitchell Stage Manager - Alyssa Harrison Assistant Choreographer - Mila De Biaggi ASM - Shakir Bester

Theatre On The Bay: 4 February - 14 March

Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre & Studio: 3 April - 31 May

Bookings through Computicket.

Photo Credit: Dean Roberts





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You