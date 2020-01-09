Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Mel Brooks' THE PRODUCERS at Artscape
Rehearsals for Mel Brooks' hilarious musical comedy, The Producers are underway at Artscape, ahead of the first season at Theatre On The Bay - brought to you by Pieter Toerien Productions.
Max Bialystock, the onetime king of Broadway producers hungry to strike it rich, and Leo Bloom, an accountant with dreams of someday becoming a theatre producer, discover that they could get richer by producing a flop than a hit and start by finding the worst show, worst director, and worst actors. When their new production, "Springtime for Hitler," turns out to be a smash success, the plan is thrown off and the partners lives are thrown into chaos...
Starring Alan Committie, Richard White, Raquel Munn, Terence Bridgett, Schoeman Smit, Earl Gregory, Devin Butterworth, Nathan Muller, Philip Schnetler, Joshua van Niekerk, Nicolette Fernandes, Michele La Trobe, Chloe Perling, Nadine Suliaman and Claire Glover.
Director - Joseph Pitcher Choreographer - Duane Alexander Musical Director - Garth Tavares Costume Designer - Penny Simpson Set Designer - Michael Mitchell Stage Manager - Alyssa Harrison Assistant Choreographer - Mila De Biaggi ASM - Shakir Bester
Theatre On The Bay: 4 February - 14 March
Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre & Studio: 3 April - 31 May
Bookings through Computicket.
Photo Credit: Dean Roberts