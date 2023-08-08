PUMPKIN FINDS HER KINDNESS Comes To Centurion Theatre, 12 August

Get ready for a heart-warming and enchanting experience as the much-loved children's book series Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness, debuts on stage this Saturday 12 August 2023 at the Centurion Theatre.

Written by the award winning actress Bianca Flanders who stars in the show alongside Dean Balie, is directed by Nico Scheepers, comes to life this Saturday 12 August 2023 when Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness debuts onstage at the Centurion Theatre in Centurion with two 45 minute shows taking place at 10h00 and 12h30.

The story revolves around little Pumpkin as she grapples with jealousy and envy after losing a competition. Determined to conquer her behaviour she sets off on an adventure, guided by her wise Ouma and her faithful cat called Toots. The enchanting production takes young audiences on a journey of self-discovery, friendship and the transforming power of kindness. With laughter, puppets, music and song, this mini-musical will captivate children and delight adults at the same time. The stage comes alive with vibrant characters and imaginative, transporting sets and a touch of magic. Through laughter, heart-warming moments and a touch of magic, Pumpkin soon realises that the kindness within her can change the world and that she has the ability to transform her circumstances.

Don't miss your chance to join Pumpkin on her extraordinary adventure as she learns valuable life lessons and discovers the true magic of kindness.

Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness - The Play will be performed at the Centurion Theatre, 123 Amkor Rd, Lyttelton Manor, Centurion on Saturday 12th August, 2023 at 10h00 and 12h30.

Tickets cost R1q25pp through Quicket. Click Here