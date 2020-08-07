POPArt Theatre Presents WOMEN'S DAY EVENT: An Improvised What's App Show

The event will take place on 9 August.

From the group that brought you ZoomProv, an all new experiment in improvised storytelling: "Women's Day Event" : A what's app improv show.

They will be inviting their audience to be voyeurs in the Women's Day Event organising whats app group.

Join them on the weekend of 8/9 August as they respectfully pop into your inbox on whats app where a story of the crew organising a women's day event unfolds. We'll be telling this story in 3 pre-determined segments of 1 hour each on Saturday and Sunday as the team fight the ups, downs and personal dynamics of pulling off a 9 August 2020 event!

Book now, and they will send you the link to the link to join the closed whats app group. Booking is essential and space is limited!

Given the experimental nature of the event, they have decided to make it free for the attendees, with trawling for donations in the comment section.

Schedule:

Sat 8th Aug 10amR0.00

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You