POPArt Theatre Announces INCUBATOR 21: Online Student Theatre Festival

An experimental virtual take on making theatre or virtual storytelling in a mentored and collaborative platform, in the comfort of their own homes during the 21Day National Lockdown.

Borrowing from our most loved 24 Hours in the City format, POPArt is providing a digital platform / holding space for making cute experimental digital stories at a far more relaxed space in our time separate togetherness.

All participating students from institutions around the country are given the platform to either write, direct or act in plays under the mentorship of allocated mentors over the 21 Days of lockdown.

The final product: 6 x 3 - 5 minute story on film that will be broadcast back to back on Facebook Premiere and IGTV LIVE on the last night of lockdown (part 1)!

Join us on Thursday, 16 April at 8pm for the Live Broadcast of radically experimental online storytelling!

Writers include : Phila Madleni, Khanyisile Zwane, Sihle Chiliza, Praise God Dlamini, Mnqobi Molefe and Martin Grendele Directors include : Phila Nxumalo, Sixolisiwe Nombewu, Sydney Ndlovu, Sibahle Khwala Actors include : Zusake Ngqame, Muzi General Masikane, Tshepo Matlala, Nonofang Disethle, Mnqobi Molefe, Kgomotso Moshia, Othembele Nomgca and Leah Mari

Mentors include : Mwenya Kabwe, Jefferson Tshabalala, Refiloe Lepere, Sibongile Fisher, Monageng Motshabi, Khutjo Green, Kirsten Harris, Roberto Pombo, Chris Djuma, Maude Sandham, Dintshitile Mashile and Hayleigh Evans

SHOUT OUT to Martin Grendele for our awesome poster design!

There will be no charge for viewing, however if you feel compelled to make a donation, please do so here : https://popartcentre.co.za/donate/

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at POPArt by visiting popartcentre.co.za





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You