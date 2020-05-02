POPArt Presents 'Incubator 7: An International Virtual Storytelling Festival'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

POPArt Theatre presents Incubator 7 : An international Virtual Storytelling Festival.

7 writers 7 directors 7 casts 7 + regions around the world, 7 days to prepare, 7 theatrically styled virtual storytelling pieces.

The show is premiering on 7 May at 8pm on all POPArt Virtual Theatre Channels.

A chance for professional theatre and live arts makers from around the world to come together and partake in an experiment in virtual storytelling in a guided and super collaborative process from their homes (and environments to the extent that this is allowed during various Covid-19 restrictions) over 7 days.

Borrowing from our most loved 24 Hours in the City format, POPArt is providing a digital platform / holding space for making cute experimental digital stories at a far more relaxed space in our time separate togetherness.

The result: 7 brand new short pieces of virtual storytelling made across the world over 7 days premiering to a live audience on 7 May at 8pm.

Writers include: Neo Sibiya, Rebecca Peyton (UK), Louis Roux, Ncumisa McNdimeni, Katlego Chale and Chelsea Dee (USA) Directors include : Kirsten Harris, Siphumeze Khundayi, Clara Louise Vaughan, Katy Liddle (UK), Roberto Pombo and Jaques De SilvaActors include : Khutjo Green, Jake Nathane, Shruti Mistra (India), Gerard Bester, Ryan Dittmann, Omphile Tefo Paya (Botswana), Thuli Cwayita Nduvane, Chris Djuma and Rachael Neary (UK).

Viewing is free but donations are welcome. Donations here.





