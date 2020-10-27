POPArt Improv Presents SPOEK SOEKERS (Vryfees Special)' Online

Learn more about this upcoming virtual production!

It's time to bring Halloween to your screen with the super awesome Spoek Soekers gang!

The POPArt improv zoomprovisers brings you the latest in hair-raising entertainment all made up on the spot! Join the SpoekSoekers team as they try to solve the mystery of the abandoned roadside aibnb. With clues and suggestions from the audience, watch as a whole mystery unfolds before your eyes.

Featuring Toni Morkel, Jess Taylor, Martin Grendele, Avril Cummins, Hayleigh Evans with appearances from Rachael Neary and Eduardo Cachucho.

Tickets are R 70. One device = One ticket :) Book on the link below and we will send you the viewing link ahead of the show. Please note the time change from our regular programming.

PS- The show will likely be in mostly English

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at POPArt by visiting popartcentre.co.za. For telephone enquiries please call Hayleigh on 083.245.1040 or Orly on 082.472.2559.

