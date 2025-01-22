PLAY THINGS: A SHOWCASE OF NEW WORK to be Presented at The Drama Factory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Play Things is where South Africa’s hottest talent takes creative risks and lights up the stage! This monthly experimental showcase is your chance to witness fresh, boundary-pushing performances as artists test excerpts of their new work in front of a live audience. Expect to see anything and everything from comedy, monologues, music to magic, sketch, poetry and more. Play Things is thrilled to be coming to the Drama Factory for the first time!

This month’s theme? Anything Goes! Brace yourself for a whirlwind of mad monologues, side-splitting stand-up, absurd sketches, mind-bending magic, and so much more. The lineup features actor Jessie Diepeveen, stand-up sensation Nate Levinrad, and viral musical comedy star Celine Tshika will bring her signature charm, while Play Things regular Jethro Dylan Thomas takes the stage once more. Award-winning clowns Christie Van Niekerk and Ane Koegelenberg promise big laughs, magic Maestro Thomas Wege will dazzle, and Faizaan Bray will share his late grandfather’s newly discovered, poignant poetry. This is your chance to see tomorrow’s stars in the making—raw, unfiltered, and unforgettable. Be the first to say, “I saw it here before it was a hit!” Don't miss this one-of-a-kind evening of creativity in action! Hosted by comedian and clown, Sophie Joans, and curated by Sophie & Cailyb Prinsloo, this monthly experimental showcase is produced by Spark in the Dark.

Photo Credits: Photos by Maggie Gericke and Jodi Dreyer

Comments