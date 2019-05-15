OFFBEAT BROADWAY 5 Comes to The Drama Factory

The team behind the ever-popular Offbeat Broadway series is back is back to wow and delight audiences with yet another rendering of their theatrical franchise. OFFBEAT BROADWAY 5 is an irreverent romp through the world's most loved and loathed musicals with the original cast of Anton Luitingh, Paul du Toit and Lindy Abromowitz all bright eyed and bushy tailed and ready to murder a string of musicals. Once again directed by SA funny man, Alan Committie, that most infamous of genres, musical theatre gets overhauled with their wicked harmonies and irreverent sense of humour. A marriage of slick, high energy entertainment and hilarious commentary, if you're not yet acquainted with with Offbeat Broadway's madness, come and see just why their last four seasons have garnered the a string of award nominations, packed houses and rave reviews. Don't miss this fall down laughing, cheeky tour of some of the world's greatest show tunes.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/OBB519.





