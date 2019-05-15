OFFBEAT BROADWAY 5 Comes to The Drama Factory

May. 15, 2019  

The team behind the ever-popular Offbeat Broadway series is back is back to wow and delight audiences with yet another rendering of their theatrical franchise. OFFBEAT BROADWAY 5 is an irreverent romp through the world's most loved and loathed musicals with the original cast of Anton Luitingh, Paul du Toit and Lindy Abromowitz all bright eyed and bushy tailed and ready to murder a string of musicals. Once again directed by SA funny man, Alan Committie, that most infamous of genres, musical theatre gets overhauled with their wicked harmonies and irreverent sense of humour. A marriage of slick, high energy entertainment and hilarious commentary, if you're not yet acquainted with with Offbeat Broadway's madness, come and see just why their last four seasons have garnered the a string of award nominations, packed houses and rave reviews. Don't miss this fall down laughing, cheeky tour of some of the world's greatest show tunes.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/OBB519.



Related Articles View More South Africa Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Flemish Dance Season Opens At The Baxter 4 June 2019
  • Magnet Theatre Presents G7: OKWE-BOKHWE
  • OFFBEAT BROADWAY 5 Comes to The Drama Factory
  • Dance For All South Africa Presents GENESIS
  • Storywood Theatre Presents SEE THE SEA At The Drama Factory
  • The Drama Factory Presents THE LATIN AFFAIR

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup