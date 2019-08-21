New Book 'The Dramas Of Life' Will Launch at The Drama Factory

This book of New South African plays containing 8 plays by new voices. Already these plays have made an impact - Shoes and Coups by Palesa Mazamisa has won the 2019 Naledi prize for Best New South African Script.

"... on the strength of these plays, one can see that the inspiration and soul- searching that live theatre offers, will not easily be suppressed."

An extract of The Couch by Sjaka S. Septembir will be read, followed by a discussion.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/sep082019





