Ndlovu Youth Choir Will Return on South African Tour

The popularity of performances in Johannesburg and Cape Town have gone on to become annual engagements on the touring calendar of South Africa’s much-loved choristers, the Ndlovu Youth Choir. Their sell out performances in 2021 resulting in sold out SA tours in 2022 and 2023 are testament to the love, support and admiration by local fans.

Local promoter Showtime Management is pleased to announce the return of Ndlovu Youth Choir and the addition of two performances in each city. The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s SA Tour kicks off at Montecasino’s Teatro on Thursday, 05 September at 8pm followed by a Friday performance also at 8pm and two performances on Saturday 07 September at 3pm and 8pm closing with two shows on Sunday, 08 September at 2pm and 6pm. Cape Town concerts at the Artscape take place at the beginning of 2025, opening on Thursday, 30 January at 7:30pm with one show on Friday, 31 January at 7:30pm and two shows each on Saturday, 01 February at 3pm at 7:30pm and Sunday, 02 February at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets are on sale at www.showtime.co.za or Ticketmaster.co.za.

The Choir’s 2024 repertoire includes many brand-new numbers such as one of the world’s most recognised songs, Bohemian Rhapsody. “We bring this iconic song to Africa by infusing the original Queen melody with local genres” says conductor, composer and producer, Ralf Schmitt. The South African medley, with its unique Ndlovu flavour, honours SA music legends Johnny Clegg, Sipho Hotstix, Mango Groove, Mandoza and Kurt Darren. The Choir will make history when they perform What a Wonderful World, originally made famous by Jazz legend, Louis Armstrong aka as “Satchmo”. Using sign language and low-frequency bass sounds, this much-loved song is especially for members of the deaf community.

“The Ndlovu Youth Choir is a beacon of hope to every South African. Not only do they unite people through song but they are now also performing for people who have a hearing impairment. This is ground-breaking in the most wonderful way.” says Tony Feldman of Showtime Management.

Since its inception in 2009, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has become one of South Africa’s most treasured choral groups also recognised globally for their unique music locally and internationally with tours across the USA and Europe. The Choir recently performed as the headline artist at the Africa Festival in Würzburg, Germany. The Africa Festival is Europe’s biggest festival of African Music. Aside from performing at Montecasino’s Teatro in September, the Choir will enjoy a theatre residency at the prestigious AFAS Theatre in the Netherlands. The Choir then travels to New York where they have been invited to perform at the prestigious Carnegie Hall.

Ready with many new songs, the fifteen choristers and live 3-piece band are ready to bring new life to this year’s local tour. The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s local performances will still feature several of the Choir’s famous hits such as Africa, Higher Love and We Will Rise.

From their home base in the Moutse Valley in rural Limpopo to reaching the finals of America's Got Talent (Season 14) the Ndlovu Youth Choir has played sold-out performances in Europe, America, and Africa and appeared on many local and international television and radio shows. They have collaborated with many artists such as Master KG, P!nk, Sun-El Musician, Kygo and performed for the likes of Trevor Noah, King Charles and Bill Gates. Soon they will be in back on home soil to perform in Johannesburg and then in Cape Town to start their 2025 touring calendar.

Celebrate this country’s talented youth with the proudly South African Ndlovu Youth Choir. Seats are limited so hurry, book today at www.showtime.co.za and www.ticketmaster.co.za #NdlovuLIVE

SHOW INFORMATION

JOHANNESBURG: Montecasino’s Teatro.

Thursday, 05 September at 8pm; Friday, 06 September at 8pm; Saturday, 07 September at 3pm and 8pm; Sunday 08 September at 2pm and 6pm

CAPE TOWN: Artscape Theatre Centre

Thursday, 30 January 2025 at 7:30pm; Friday, 31 January at 7:30pm; Saturday, 01 February at 3pm and 7:30pm; Sunday, 02 February 2025at 2pm and 6pm

