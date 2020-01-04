NINA HASTIE: THUMA NINA Comes to POPArt Theatre

A one woman stand up comedy show, written and performed by Nina Hastie is a story of how Nina has stumbled through her life and democracy in South Africa managing to offend everyone, despite her very best intentions.

The show title, 'Thuma Nina'' is a play on the phrase 'Thuma MINA" which was used by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his 2017 presidential campaign. 'Thuma Mina" translated from isiZulu into English means - "SEND ME".

The irony is that "Thuma NINA" means "SEND YOU GUYS" - and just like this title, so much of what Nina has done in her life, got lost in translation.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at POPArt by visiting popartcentre.co.za. For telephone enquiries please call Hayleigh on 083.245.1040 or Orly on 082.472.2559.





