Mzanzi Tenors Come to Gauteng With Signature Afro-opera

Performances run 21 June - 25 June.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

Gauteng audiences will finally get to experience the power of Afro-opera sensations,The Mzanzi Tenors, following their triumphant appearances around the country. Hosted by Richard c*ckand supported by Rand Merchant Bank and Pieter Toerien, South Africa's new favourite tenors are coming to Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre from 21 June to 25 June ONLY!

"Their programme includes those favourite tenor arias as well as South African hits, with the ten tenors performing in their signature Afro-opera style, you are sure to get shivers down your spine! It is not to be missed!," says Cock.

The Mzansi Tenors were founded by UCT lecturer Sipho Fubesi in 2021 who recognised the astounding talents of the UCT students who he then handpicked to comprise The Mzanzi Tenors. Through RMB's Talent Unlocked programme, the tenor group were seed funded and then paid to appear in the 2022 RMB Starlight Classic's line-up, where they started to build their public reputation and robust repertoire.

The combination of their talent and the honed direction of Fubesi has seen them rise to significant acclaim - delivering multipleexhilarating performances making them one of the most notable musical developments on the South African music scene over the past year.

Fubesi identified the need and opportunity for his students to perform regularly and earn an income from their exceptional talent. This proudly South African group, all of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds, bring not only spectacular entertainment to the country but hope for youth, that commitment, hard work and talent can make dreams come true.

The Mzanzi Tenors are:

• Mkhanyisele Dyantyi

• Tshepo Finger Makeba

• Sinalo Gxalaba

• Sakhi Martins

• Dumisa Masoka

• Given Nkosi

• Mziwamadoda Nodlayiya

• Sonwabo Ntshata

• Vuyisa Xipu

Also performing on the line-up alongside The Mzanzi Tenorsis NADINE - remowned for her legendary evergreen hits Kaapse Draai and Skildery in the Afrikaans music industry. Over the last 15 years, Nadine's extraordinary vocal ability has made her a regular on many radio stations, seen her nominated for multiple awards and landed her the role ofMary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar.

Popular favourites on the programme will include QaqambaNyana Wam; A! Mes amis; Ave Maria; You Raise Me Up; Circle of Life; Hallelujah and Baba Wethu with Nadine performing on Imagine; The Prayer and Don't Cry for Me Argentina.

Tickets are available through Webtickets.



