Mzansi Ballet's The QUEEN Show Starts This Week

Mzansi Ballet has announced the re-staging of The Queen Show, a celebration of ballet and dance to the timeless music of Queen, following a very successful season in Johannesburg early this year. This will be the first live professional ballet and dance performance in Gauteng since the Lockdown restrictions surrounding Covid 19, celebrating life and positivity while observing all social distancing protocols.

This fresh and new production choreographed by Angela Revie, internationally acclaimed choreographer, and her husband, Michael Revie. Mr Revie has been a star dancer in South Africa for a number of years and has danced with world ballet companies such as Zurich Ballet and Birmingham Royal Ballet. In South Africa he has been known for his technique and virtuosity. Angela and Michael Revie will both be dancers in the show.

Some other members of the cast include Alison Lee Sischy and all the way from Cape Town are Aviwe November and Sikhumbuzo Hlahleni. This beautiful cast will be completed by some of the hottest young South African ballerinas most of whom have won awards nationally and internationally. Paige McElligot, Veronica Louw(With kind permission of Cape Town City Ballet) and Lize Mentz to name a few.

Joining the cast is Joshua Williams, who in 2016 at the South African International Ballet Competition, received a full scholarship to the world-renowned Zurich Dance academy. The 18 year old Mr Williams is currently in South Africa waiting to join the Stephen Delattre company in Mainz Germany.

World-renowned fashion designer and stylist, David Hutt, is the official costume designer for "The Queen Show". With over 20 years' experience in the world of advertising, film, and television, Hutt has worked with an array of iconic brands - from French Vogue to Lachapelle. David Hutt's brand has always been synonymous with style.

Very great news for ballet lovers since the country has moved to level 1 of Lockdown where such gatherings and events are allowed. To ensure the safety of our audience from COVID-19, there will be Rules and Regulations that will be strictly adhered to during this blast of a show.

• Mask up

• Sanitize your hands

• Maintain social distancing

The Queen Show Management is committed to seeing the audience celebrating and having as much fun as possible in a responsible way.

Performances run 11 Dec - 3 Jan. Tickets @ Theatre Box Office (011) 511 1818 and at Computicket.