Mzansi Ballet to Bring THE QUEEN SHOW to Theatre On The Bay In Cape Town

The Queen Show runs from 25 October to 11 November 2023.

By: Oct. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: UP ON THE ROOF – THE CAROLE KING SONGBOOK at Theatre On The Bay Is a Mellow, Mel Photo 2 Review: UP ON THE ROOF – THE CAROLE KING SONGBOOK at Theatre On The Bay Is a Mellow, Melodic Celebration of Sisterhood
Interview: Elizma Badenhorst and Ashleigh Butcher of UP ON THE ROOF – THE CAROLE KING SO Photo 3 Interview: Elizma Badenhorst and Ashleigh Butcher of UP ON THE ROOF – THE CAROLE KING SONGBOOK at the Theatre on The Bay Talk All Things 'King'
UP ON THE ROOF - THE CAROLE KING SONGBOOK is Now Playing at Theatre on the Bay Photo 4 UP ON THE ROOF - THE CAROLE KING SONGBOOK is Now Playing at Theatre on the Bay

Mzansi Ballet to Bring THE QUEEN SHOW to Theatre On The Bay In Cape Town

Mzansi Ballet from Johannesburg is set to dazzle Cape Town audiences once again with The Queen Show, a captivating celebration of ballet and dance set to the iconic music of Queen that opens at Theatre on the Bay this week. This fresh, vibrant and family-friendly production is the perfect production to kickstart the fast-approaching festive season. 

The show fuses artistic brilliance and the timeless tunes of Queen and features outstanding talent such as Joshua Williams, 2016 South African International Ballet Competition (SAIBC) special prize winner who was awarded a scholarship at the SAIBC to train further spent four years training at the prestigious Tanz Akademie Zurich in Switzerland where he spent four years before joining Mzansi Ballet in 2020.  Williams, who hails from Cape Town, is joined onstage by fellow Mzansi Ballet professionals including Javier Monier Jnr from Cuba and South Africans Mahlatse Sachane, Veronica Louw, Nicolas Laubscher and Angela Revie and others. Also performing in this season will be dancers from the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA) in Camps Bay. 

The Queen Show is choreographed by Angela Revie and Michael Revie, renowned for their international acclaim and artistic prowess. Mzansi Ballet was founded in 2017 by Dirk Badenhorst. 

Mzansi Ballet, endearingly known as the "Nation's Ballet” having performed, taught and trained in all 9 South African provinces has carved a distinctive niche in the world of dance by making ballet accessible to all. The vision is to break boundaries, reinvent, and express artistry through dance, always striving for excellence and relevance. Dirk Badenhorst, the Director of Mzansi Ballet, emphasizes the importance of resilience and discipline in the journey to becoming a technically skilled and captivating dancer.

The Queen Show runs from 25 October to 11 November 2023 with tickets costing from R220 to R300 via Webtickets.

Photo Credit: John Botha




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - South Africa

1
Review: OF LOSS: HANDLE WITH CARE at Baxter Theatre Centre Is Experimental, Jarring, and P Photo
Review: OF LOSS: HANDLE WITH CARE at Baxter Theatre Centre Is Experimental, Jarring, and Powerful

OF LOSS: HANDLE WITH CARE interrogates the ramifications of the continued exhibition of stolen African artefacts in museums around the globe. What consequences does this have on the collective and individual psyches of African people and communities? What would restitution look like? Is it even possible?

2
Review: ORPHANS at Baxter Theatre Centre Is Powerful, Hilarious, and Heartbreaking Photo
Review: ORPHANS at Baxter Theatre Centre Is Powerful, Hilarious, and Heartbreaking

ORPHANS, while originally set in North Philadelphia, is seamlessly transplanted to Woodstock in Cape Town. This production tells the tale of brothers Treat and Phillip, two adult orphans who have lived alone in their house on Gympie Street, since their mother died in their early childhood.

3
JAMES STEWART & JOHN ELLIS EXPLORE THE MUSIC OF STING to be Presented at The Drama Fac Photo
JAMES STEWART & JOHN ELLIS EXPLORE THE MUSIC OF STING to be Presented at The Drama Factory This Month

Discover a unique and heartfelt tribute to the music of Sting as James Stewart and John Ellis take you on a musical journey at The Drama Factory. Join them for a night of fresh interpretations, heartfelt vocals, and their own musical magic. Don't miss this celebration of one of their greatest influences.

4
Review: UP ON THE ROOF – THE CAROLE KING SONGBOOK at Theatre On The Bay Is a Mellow, Photo
Review: UP ON THE ROOF – THE CAROLE KING SONGBOOK at Theatre On The Bay Is a Mellow, Melodic Celebration of Sisterhood

When I slumped into the Theatre on the Bay on last week, I admit that I was not in the highest of spirits. The heaviness of the world just felt like a bit too much and, in all honesty, I wasn’t particularly in the mood to leave the comfort of home. But I’m so, so grateful that I did: This show feels like a warm, genuine, beautiful hug.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Ben Celebrates BACK TO THE FUTURE Day with Choreo! Video
Ben Celebrates BACK TO THE FUTURE Day with Choreo!
Elphabas Have an Elphaball at Broadway Sessions Video
Elphabas Have an Elphaball at Broadway Sessions
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour! Video
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS

Recommended For You