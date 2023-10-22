Mzansi Ballet to Bring THE QUEEN SHOW to Theatre On The Bay In Cape Town

Mzansi Ballet from Johannesburg is set to dazzle Cape Town audiences once again with The Queen Show, a captivating celebration of ballet and dance set to the iconic music of Queen that opens at Theatre on the Bay this week. This fresh, vibrant and family-friendly production is the perfect production to kickstart the fast-approaching festive season.

The show fuses artistic brilliance and the timeless tunes of Queen and features outstanding talent such as Joshua Williams, 2016 South African International Ballet Competition (SAIBC) special prize winner who was awarded a scholarship at the SAIBC to train further spent four years training at the prestigious Tanz Akademie Zurich in Switzerland where he spent four years before joining Mzansi Ballet in 2020. Williams, who hails from Cape Town, is joined onstage by fellow Mzansi Ballet professionals including Javier Monier Jnr from Cuba and South Africans Mahlatse Sachane, Veronica Louw, Nicolas Laubscher and Angela Revie and others. Also performing in this season will be dancers from the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA) in Camps Bay.

The Queen Show is choreographed by Angela Revie and Michael Revie, renowned for their international acclaim and artistic prowess. Mzansi Ballet was founded in 2017 by Dirk Badenhorst.

Mzansi Ballet, endearingly known as the "Nation's Ballet” having performed, taught and trained in all 9 South African provinces has carved a distinctive niche in the world of dance by making ballet accessible to all. The vision is to break boundaries, reinvent, and express artistry through dance, always striving for excellence and relevance. Dirk Badenhorst, the Director of Mzansi Ballet, emphasizes the importance of resilience and discipline in the journey to becoming a technically skilled and captivating dancer.

The Queen Show runs from 25 October to 11 November 2023 with tickets costing from R220 to R300 via Webtickets.



Photo Credit: John Botha