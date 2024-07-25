Mzansi Ballet Bring THE NEIL DIAMOND SHOW To Monte

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Glittering and radiant, Mzansi Ballet will present The Neil Diamond Show, a ballet set to the timeless melodies of Neil Diamond. This enchanting ballet show transports audiences into a world where every movement sparkles with brilliance, echoing the facets of a precious gem. With Neil Diamond's iconic music as its backdrop, "The Neil Diamond Show" is a mesmerizing journey through light, colour, and the enduring mystique of these treasured jewels.

Featuring a playlist that includes favourite Neil Diamond songs – I'm a Believer, You Don't Bring Me Flowers, America, Beautiful Noise, Hello Again, Sweet Caroline – and many more!

Performance Details

Mzansi Ballet's The Neil Diamond Show

Pieter Toerien Theatre, Montecasino

31 July – 1 September

Performances: Wed – Fri @ 7:30pm, Sat @ 3pm & 7:30pm, Sun @ 3pm

Tickets: R250, R300, R350 at Webtickets

Booking Link: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1543840097

