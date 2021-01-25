Milnerton Players Presents Musical Concert 'No Matter What'

"No Matter What" - now comes to you direct to your home. On 29 and 30 January at 7pm watch this show by purchasing tickets through Quicket. At only R45, a fun evening of musical entertainment.

Bonny White's talented cast of singers include performers Christine Thonissen, Fiona Tanner, Frances Sholto-Douglas, Georgia Bailey, Kaylene Hendricks, Kristina Burge, Mia Hough, Nicole van Blerk, Noah de Villiers, Rob Coutts, many of whom have won numerous awards. Accompanied by Rouzanna Coxon this is a show to tap your feet to.

Bonny White's dedication to theatre is legendary and she staged this show at Milnerton Playhouse in November for two live performances only. A testament to her love of musical theatre, it was decided to film it so people who missed it would be able to watch later.In Bonny's own words: "This is a warm, amusing and moving concert of songs to lift our spirits and remind us that theatre and story-telling will prevail. No matter what".

Booking is open: www.milnertonplayers.co.za/bookings/