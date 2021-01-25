Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Milnerton Players Presents Musical Concert 'No Matter What'

Performances take place on 29 and 30 January at 7pm.

Jan. 25, 2021  

"No Matter What" - now comes to you direct to your home. On 29 and 30 January at 7pm watch this show by purchasing tickets through Quicket. At only R45, a fun evening of musical entertainment.

Bonny White's talented cast of singers include performers Christine Thonissen, Fiona Tanner, Frances Sholto-Douglas, Georgia Bailey, Kaylene Hendricks, Kristina Burge, Mia Hough, Nicole van Blerk, Noah de Villiers, Rob Coutts, many of whom have won numerous awards. Accompanied by Rouzanna Coxon this is a show to tap your feet to.

Bonny White's dedication to theatre is legendary and she staged this show at Milnerton Playhouse in November for two live performances only. A testament to her love of musical theatre, it was decided to film it so people who missed it would be able to watch later.
In Bonny's own words: "This is a warm, amusing and moving concert of songs to lift our spirits and remind us that theatre and story-telling will prevail. No matter what".

Booking is open: www.milnertonplayers.co.za/bookings/


