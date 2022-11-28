Mike McCully and The Harmonix - LEGENDS Comes to The Drama Factory This Weekend

Mike McCullagh, the man behind the phenomenally popular "60 Something" has become something of a legend in the entertainment and music industry. Mike McCully & The Harmonix brought you the highly successful ABBA and Beatles Tributes and That 80s Show this year. They will be back their new show, "LEGENDS", featuring legendary songs and artists from the 60s to the 90s.

With Mike himself on drums and vocals it's the amazing Harmonix lineup featuring John E on lead vocals. His showstopping impressions of James Brown, Bob Marley, Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson, among others, always receive standing ovations. Gordon Mackay on keyboards and lead vocals also does awesome versions of artists like Phil Collins, The Beatles, Dire Straits and more, while Sjanel Vosloo's renditions of songs by Heart, Tina Turner, Joan Jett and more, show off her phenomenal vocal range, complimented by Neil Peyton's killer bass lines and Warren Lomberg's brilliant lead guitaring. Mike himself kicks it with songs by Jethro Tull, Dire Straits and his own Buccaneer. For a night of fun, laughter and great music from the 60s to the 90s, Mike McCully's Legends show is not to be missed!

Mike McCully became a household name when McCully Workshop shot to fame in the last 70's with hits like Buccaneer and Chinese Junkman, both penned by Mike. Buccaneer achieved gold status in 1978 and the song was voted song of the year for this and Mike received a Sarie Award. "60 Something" directed by Mike McCullagh started at Cape Town's V & A Waterfront in 1992 and was the first big tribute show of its kind. It became an instant success and ran for over four years consecutively to more than 250,000 patrons. Mike has directed many other successful tributes, since "60 Something" and he and The Harmonix have been touring the length and breadth of S.A. and have even performed in Namibia and have enjoyed many sold-out performances of his ABBA and Beatles Tribute, as well as his other tribute shows.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/musdec1