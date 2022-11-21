'Mike McCully & The Harmonix - Hits Of The 70's & 80's' Comes to The Drama Factory This Weekend

It's the usual Harmonix line-up with Mike himself on drums and vocals, the awesome Gordon Mackay on keys and vocals, Warren (Rabbit) Lomberg on lead guitar and cooking bassist Neil Peyton. Fronting lead vocals are the phenomenal duo of Sjanel Vosloo and Kea Brand. Iconic songs like HOTEL CALIFORNIA, AMERICAN PIE, CROCODILE ROCK, HONKEY TONK WOMEN, LOCOMOTIVE BREATH, SMOKE ON THE WATER, and not forgetting Mike's own BUCCANEER, are all part of the repertoire that will have audiences on their feet, whilst Sjanel and Kea raise the roof with songs by QUEEN, HEART, TINA TURNER, JOURNEY and many more.

Although all the songs are showstoppers, highlights include Gordon's brilliant violin performance in THE DEVIL WENT DOWN TO GEORGIA and his killer rendition of PHIL COLLINS'IN THE AIR TONIGHT, Sjanel and Kea with JOURNEY'S DON"T STOP BELIEVING and Sjanel with NUTBUSH CITY LIMITS from TINA TURNER, and KEA'S rocking rendition of QUEEN'S RADIO GAGA and WE WILL ROCK YOU ! At the end of the show which features 24 HITS patrons are asked to sing along with the whole cast to the PINK FLOYD anthem ANOTHER BRICK IN THE WALL. If it's an evening of fun, laughter, audience participation and amazing music, MIKE AND THE HARMONIX'S "HITS OF THE 70S AND 80S" is not to be missed!

