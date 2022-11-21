Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

'Mike McCully & The Harmonix - Hits Of The 70's & 80's' Comes to The Drama Factory This Weekend

The event is set for November 26.

Nov. 21, 2022  
'Mike McCully & The Harmonix - Hits Of The 70's & 80's' Comes to The Drama Factory This Weekend

It's the usual Harmonix line-up with Mike himself on drums and vocals, the awesome Gordon Mackay on keys and vocals, Warren (Rabbit) Lomberg on lead guitar and cooking bassist Neil Peyton. Fronting lead vocals are the phenomenal duo of Sjanel Vosloo and Kea Brand. Iconic songs like HOTEL CALIFORNIA, AMERICAN PIE, CROCODILE ROCK, HONKEY TONK WOMEN, LOCOMOTIVE BREATH, SMOKE ON THE WATER, and not forgetting Mike's own BUCCANEER, are all part of the repertoire that will have audiences on their feet, whilst Sjanel and Kea raise the roof with songs by QUEEN, HEART, TINA TURNER, JOURNEY and many more.

Although all the songs are showstoppers, highlights include Gordon's brilliant violin performance in THE DEVIL WENT DOWN TO GEORGIA and his killer rendition of PHIL COLLINS'IN THE AIR TONIGHT, Sjanel and Kea with JOURNEY'S DON"T STOP BELIEVING and Sjanel with NUTBUSH CITY LIMITS from TINA TURNER, and KEA'S rocking rendition of QUEEN'S RADIO GAGA and WE WILL ROCK YOU ! At the end of the show which features 24 HITS patrons are asked to sing along with the whole cast to the PINK FLOYD anthem ANOTHER BRICK IN THE WALL. If it's an evening of fun, laughter, audience participation and amazing music, MIKE AND THE HARMONIX'S "HITS OF THE 70S AND 80S" is not to be missed!

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/nov2203




Review: BEING STEVE at Theatre On The Bay Crackles with Talent, Energy and Ambition Photo
Review: BEING STEVE at Theatre On The Bay Crackles with Talent, Energy and Ambition
BEING STEVE, featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim, Schwartz and Flaherty is a celebration of some of the most prolific contributors to musical theatre in history – all of whom happen to share a first name. This high-energy revue, performed by the current students of Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA), crackles with talent,
POPArt Theatre Presents POP Picnic In The Park - A FUNdraiser Photo
POPArt Theatre Presents POP Picnic In The Park - A FUNdraiser
As part of the #IyabuyaiPOPArt campaign - that is, POP Theatre's campaign to bring POPArt back as a full time theatre space - they are doing a series of FUNdraisers to get the community back together IRL for a bit of fun and face time!
THE JIVE CULTURE SHOCK Returns For A Third Season This December Photo
THE JIVE CULTURE SHOCK Returns For A Third Season This December
The uniquely Capetonian musical production with Cape Minstrels & Malay Choirs, THE JIVE CULTURE SHOCK, returns for yet another season of dancing and performances, live on stage - in association with YMA Consulting.
Review: HOLD STILL at the Baxter Flipside Theatre pushes you to ask if you really are a go Photo
Review: HOLD STILL at the Baxter Flipside Theatre pushes you to ask if you really are a good person
HOLD STILL holds up a mirror and quite deftly questions whether or not you’re as good a person as you think you are. It’s a jarring question to be faced with and the four characters on stage are left reeling in the wake of getting their answers.

More Hot Stories For You


POPArt Theatre Presents POP Picnic In The Park - A FUNdraiserPOPArt Theatre Presents POP Picnic In The Park - A FUNdraiser
November 18, 2022

As part of the #IyabuyaiPOPArt campaign - that is, POP Theatre's campaign to bring POPArt back as a full time theatre space - they are doing a series of FUNdraisers to get the community back together IRL for a bit of fun and face time!
South African State Theatre Presents 15th Annual Mzansi Fela FestivalSouth African State Theatre Presents 15th Annual Mzansi Fela Festival
November 17, 2022

The 2022 edition of the annual Mzansi Fela Festival (MFF), taking place at The South African State theatre (SAST) from 01 to 18 December 2022, will be the 15th instalment since inception in 2007. T
THE JIVE CULTURE SHOCK Returns For A Third Season This DecemberTHE JIVE CULTURE SHOCK Returns For A Third Season This December
November 16, 2022

The uniquely Capetonian musical production with Cape Minstrels & Malay Choirs, THE JIVE CULTURE SHOCK, returns for yet another season of dancing and performances, live on stage - in association with YMA Consulting.
ONE - A TRIBUTE TO U2 (UNPLUGGED) Will Play The Drama Factory in NovemberONE - A TRIBUTE TO U2 (UNPLUGGED) Will Play The Drama Factory in November
November 13, 2022

“One - A Tribute to U2” (uplugged), featuring Tyrone Marinus & Gareth James, will play THE DRAMA FACTORY on Sunday, November 20th at 4pm.
The Rivertones to Present a Special Tribute to Bob Marley, Ub40 & Eddy Grant at The Drama FactoryThe Rivertones to Present a Special Tribute to Bob Marley, Ub40 & Eddy Grant at The Drama Factory
November 13, 2022

The Rivertones will present a special tribute to Bob Marley, Ub40 & Eddy Grant at The Drama Factory on Sunday, November 27th at 4pm.