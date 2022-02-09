Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marc Lottering is Back at Monte With New Show UNCLE MARC This Month

Performances run from 25 Feb to 6 Mar 2022.

Feb. 9, 2022  
Marc Lottering is Back at Monte With New Show UNCLE MARC This Month

Comedian Marc Lottering will be at Monte Theatre from 25 Feb to 6 Mar 2022, with his new show UNCLE MARC. The show features Marc's brand-new stand-up material as well as material from his hit show LOOT which enjoyed a sell-out season at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town.

Marc is one of South Africa's top comedians, and has been in the funny business for over 20 years.

UNCLE MARC runs for 80 minutes, with no interval. The show is not suitable for children.

Please book via Computicket and at the Theatre Box Office (011) 511 1988

Tickets @ R220 & R150

Performances: Wed - Fri @ 8pm, Sat @ 4pm & 8pm, Sun @ 3pm


